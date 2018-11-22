Anastomosis Devices Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price Forecast 2025

22 Nov 2018: The global Anastomosis Devices Market was valued at 15.74 Million in 2016 and is expected to continue growing at a higher rate. Factors such as rise in surgical procedures with rising incidences of cardiovascular and GT diseases are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Overall, the anastomosis devices market is expected to cross a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period. Surgical procedures have now turned into a perplexed form for cardiac surgeons right from the inception of coronary arteries bypass grafts and minimally invasive techniques. Suture technique for coronary anastomosis is becoming insufficient to suffice new demands from surgeons hence a need arises for alternative techniques to perform coronary bypasses. Due to the recent medical advancements, sutureless devices are based on memory shape metal alloy, synthetic, and biologic glue combined or non-combined with metallic framework and laser bonding using organic soldering techniques.

Anastomosis devices are easy to use and reduce the dependency on surgeons, which is the analytical factor for long-term potency. The key element of sutures is placed between graft vessels and target and any distortion might result into obstruction of flow. Therefore, anastomotic devices are made available for minimally invasive or endoscopic use to reduce the heart operations via limited incisions. For instance, the heartflo anastomotic device is a micromechanical-suturing device for coronary artery bypass grafting. However, an ideal anastomotic method is considered only when compression anastomosis having no foreign bodies left at anastomotic site.

Anastomosis devices industry is segmented based on product, application, and geography. Reusable and disposable categories form the bifurcation for product category in the market. “Application” segment for anastomosis devices market include general surgeries, cardiovascular diseases, orthopaedic surgeries, and ophthalmic surgeries. Geographical segmentation for anastomosis devices industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America anastomosis devices market is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to rising medical assistance for cardiovascular diseases.

Asia-Pacific’s anastomosis devices industry is likely to expand at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rise in young workforce, change in lifestyle leading to occurrence of chronic as well as acute ailments.

The key players in the anastomosis devices industry include Medtronic; LivaNova PLC; MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Dextera Surgical Inc., Vitalitec International Inc., Synovis Micro Companies Alliance Inc., and Ethicon US, LLC.

