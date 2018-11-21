Smart Airport: Market Emerging Technology, Industry analysis by leading Key Players with its application and types 2018-2025

Airports, worldwide, have started diversifying their financial gain and are spending huge amount to implement non-aeronautical operations, such as providing parking facilities, lounges, conference rooms, and boarding and lodging facilities.

Scope of the Report:

The global smart airport market has grown drastically with innovative technologies that have enhanced user experiences. The rise in demand for real-time data is anticipated to drive the market growth, as it help to ease the burden on airport infrastructure and manpower.

The global Smart Airport market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Airport.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Smart Airport market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Airport market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

SITA

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

Raytheon

Kiewit

Larsen & Toubro

Amadeus IT Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Security Systems

Communication Systems

Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aeronautical Operations

Non-Aeronautical Operations

Table of Contents

1 Smart Airport Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Airport

1.2 Classification of Smart Airport by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Airport Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Airport Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Security Systems

1.2.4 Communication Systems

1.2.5 Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Smart Airport Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Airport Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Aeronautical Operations

1.3.3 Non-Aeronautical Operations

1.4 Global Smart Airport Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Airport Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Airport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Airport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Airport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Airport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Airport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Airport (2013-2023)

