Plastic bags & Sacks Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2024

This report provides forecast and analysis of the plastic bags & sacks market on the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 metric tons).

The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on plastics consumption globally. It includes drivers and restraints of the plastic bags & sacks market and their impact on each region during the forecast period.The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for plastic bags & sacks manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by material type and value chain analysis with a list of vendors/suppliers and industry stakeholders at each node in the value chain.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of plastic bag manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by material type, product type, application type, and region.

The report includes consumption of plastic bags & sacks and the revenue generated from sales of plastic bags & sacks in all regions and important countries in these regions. By material, the global plastic bags & sacks market has been segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Biodegradable segment is further sub-segmented into polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch blend, and others.

Non-biodegradable segment is sub-segmented into high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), and others. By product type, the market is segmented into T-shirt bags, gusseted bags, lay flat bags, trash bags, rubble sacks, woven sacks, and other bags. On the basis of application, the global plastic bags & sacks market is segmented into retail & consumer, institutional, and industrial.

Request to View TOC@ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1125

Retail & consumer segment is further sub-segmented into grocery products, food & beverage, clothing & apparel, and others. Retail & consumer application segment is further sub-segmented into grocery products, food & beverage, clothing & apparel and others. Furthermore, institutional segment is sub-segmented into hospitality, hospitals & healthcare, and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of plastic bags & sacks by material type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The plastic bags & sacks market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional plastic bags & sacks manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of plastic bags & sacks in different regions.

Top-down approach has been used to estimate the plastic bags & sacks market by regions. Market numbers for global material type, product type, and application segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Plastic Manufacturers Association, Society of the Plastics Industry, Plastics Europe, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global plastic bags & sacks market include AEP Industries Inc, Mondi Group, Berry Plastics Inc, Alpha Poly, Novolex, Ampac Holdings LLC, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co, Interplast Group, Starlinger & Co, Gesellschaft GmbH, Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC, Arihant Packaging, Goglio Group, and Schur Flexibles Group.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/reports/buynow/1125