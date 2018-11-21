Medical Dressing Market Research Report 2025 by Status and Outlook for Major Applications and Future Trends

21th November, 2018- Medical Dressing Market can be divided on the source of Wound care market by Product as Advanced Wound Management Products, Advanced Wound Dressings, Foam dressings, Hydrocolloid dressings, Film dressings, Alginate dressings, Hydrogel dressings, Collagen dressings, advanced dressings, Therapy Devices, The other classification includes Pressure relief devices, Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), Conventional NPWT, Disposable NPWT, Oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, Electrical stimulation devices, Other therapy devices, Active Wound Care, Artificial skin and skin substitutes, Topical agents, Surgical Wound Care, Sutures and Staples, Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues, Fibrin-based sealants, Collagen-based sealants, Synthetic adhesives/glues, Anti-infective Dressings, Traditional/Basic wound care, Medical tapes, Dressings, Cleansing agents.
The Global Medical Dressing Market can be divided on the source of Wound care market by Type of Wound as Chronic Wounds, Diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), Pressure ulcer, Venous leg ulcer, other chronic wounds, Acute Wounds, Surgical& traumatic wounds, Burns. The Global Medical Dressings Market can be divided on the source of Wound care market by End User as Hospitals and Specialty Wound Clinics, Inpatient settings, Outpatient settings, Long-term Care Facilities, Home Healthcare. The area of the North America leads the wound care market by way of the U.S. responsible for the most important market stake. Asia is composed to develop at the uppermost CAGR in the course of the prediction period, due to the growing consciousness for wound care products, growing elderly population, growing diabetic wounds owing to altering standard of living issues, and increasing inhabitants with pressure ulcers.
This is credited to the price sensitive markets in this area and the robust old-style credentials that dictate the therapeutic actions. Huge populaces of patients are not capable to pay for progressive wound care or are merely reluctant to adjust to novel wound dressing know-how sowing to poor learning. The area of North America, mainly the U.S., was the biggest market for progressive wound dressings by means of income in 2013. The area of Asia Pacific observed the rapid development percentage and is likely to top the international market by the completion of the decade. The appearance of a great number of progressive wound management products making units in Asia, greater communal consciousness and amplified diabetic populaces is expected to make sure sturdy market infiltration and development in the nearby future. Some of the important companies of The Global Medical Dressing Market comprise Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter International, Inc., BSN Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P., Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Hollister Wound Care, 3M Company, Organogenesis Inc., Convatec Healthcare B.S.A.R.L, Derma Sciences, Inc., Covidien PLC, Ethicon, Inc., ColoplastCorporation, andConvaTec Inc.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Medical Dressing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Global Medical Dressing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
- 3M Health Care
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec
- Derma Sciences
- Kinetic Concepts
- Medline Industries
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Other
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Basic Wound Care
- Wound Closure Products
- Anti-Infective Dressings
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Hospital
- Household
- Travel
