Media Asset Management Solutions Market – An Objective Assessment of The Trajectory of The Market

Media asset management solutions also known as MAM solutions provide a single repository for managing and storing video and multimedia files. Media asset management systematically organizes digital media files and provides seamless connection between disparate work processes, so that people can quickly and easily locate, retrieve, reuse, manage, and share items. Media asset management is a sub set of digital asset management. It helps to assemble and manage rich content that are most relevant digital assets competently, and streamline production & distribution operations to upsurge revenue opportunities. Most MAMs have adopted “Google-like” search tools that automatically offer suggestions as the user types, drawing on an index of search criteria.

The major function of a media asset management solution is to fetch media into the library in a controlled manner, allow management and then publish or distribute that media in different ways in order to increase the monetization of the materials. The incoming process is called Ingest. Ingest workflows help to create a reference proxy folder which is an accurate depiction of the original media that permits annotations and edit decision lists to be applied by a user to the original media. Enriching media assets in media asset management includes adding metadata from multiple sources. This is one of the driving factors that is expected to accelerate the media asset management solutions market during the forecast period. Moreover, media asset management helps to manage media in the long term by innovative digital preservation and online access for video, images, and audio. Media asset management helps to generate revenue from the media. It also helps to make simpler the process of capturing, sharing, and managing digital assets so that one can attain more through different departments, channels, and geographies. This is expected to drive the media asset management solutions market during the forecast period.

The global media asset management solutions market can be segmented based on application, deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and geography. In terms of application, the media asset management solutions market has been classified into enterprise, marketing, and broadcasting and publishing. The broadcasting and publishing segment is anticipated to expand at a maximum growth rate during the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the media asset management solutions market has been divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to expand at the highest rate due to its increasing demand among users.

On the basis of enterprise size, media asset management can be classified into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry, the media asset management solutions market can be segmented into media and entertainment, sports, healthcare, education and others. The media and entertainment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global media asset management solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The media asset management solutions market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements and high focus on technological development in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for electronic media asset management (MAM) during the forecast period due to increasing requirement of advanced media operations and delivering dynamic business models in small, medium, and large enterprises.