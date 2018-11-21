Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Market 2018-2022 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

NDTE
Non-destructive testing equipment is used to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- GE
- Olympus
- Fujifilm
- MISTRAS
- Pfinder
- Nikon
- Ashtead
- Sonatest
- Bosello High Technology
- Magnaflux
- Socomore
- Zetec
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Ultrasonic testing equipment
- Magnetic particle testing equipment
- Visual inspection equipment
- Radiography testing equipment
- Penetrant testing equipment
- Eddy current testing equipment
- Acoustic emission testing equipment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Automotive
- Oil & gas
- Energy and power
- Aerospace
- Defence
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market.
- Chapter 1, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
- Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), with sales, revenue, and price of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), in 2016 and 2017;
- Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
- Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
- Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
- Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
- Chapter 12, Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
- Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
