Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2024

The presence of several native companies and established players who operate globally has rendered the vendor landscape in the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market extremely fragmented. As per a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), India alone has nearly 100,000 brick kilns, which is indicative of the intense competition prevailing in the market. “As local companies etch diverse strategies to strengthen their hold, large companies are focusing on alliances to penetrate deeper into regional pockets of the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market,” says a lead analyst at TMR. Based on in-depth research TMR has identified Acme Brick Company, Xella Group, Boral Limited, MaCon LLC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, Wienerberger AG, Oldcastle, and General Shale Inc as some of the most prominent vendors in the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market.

According to TMR, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market, which in 2016 was valued at 1,837.48 billion, is expected to reach 2769.24 billion units by the end of 2027. Therefore, the market is forecast to steadily rise at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2027. Furthermore, the brick segment is predicted in the report to emerge at the fore among products available in the market. As per TMR, the brick segment will showcase 3.5% CAGR during 2017-2027. Regionally, Asia Pacific held lead in the global market in 2016. Going further, the report expects Asia Pacific to remain dominant.

Rapid Urbanization and Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Nations to Stoke Growth

Growth witnessed in the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market corresponds directly to the expansion of the building and construction industry. The rising investment in residential construction will aid the market’s rise in the coming years and so will the increasing focus on improving the existing infrastructure. Against this backdrop, the rising population will a bearer of lucrative opportunities for concrete block and brick manufacturers.

It is important to note here that concrete blocks are primarily used as building materials or in the construction of strong walls that provide insulation and are less prone to damage. Bricks are also increasingly used as building materials. Spurred by this, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market will witness a steady rise in operations over the course of the report’s forecast period. The market is also expected to gain impetus from the rapid urbanization witnessed especially across emerging nations. For instance, the rising demand for infrastructural development and changing geopolitics in developing countries will aid the market’s growth in the coming years. Considering this, the inflow of foreign direct investment in construction and manufacturing sectors will bode well for the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market.

Advent of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Can Limit Growth

On the downside, the market witnesses threat from the advent and the consequently rising acceptance of eco-friendly building materials. For instance, the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) has significantly increased over the last few years, which pose challenge to concrete block and brick manufacturers. AAC blocks are derived from non-toxic ingredients and industrial waste that do not emit harmful fumes. This could fuel the demand for AAC in the coming years, in turn restraining the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market.

