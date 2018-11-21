Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market 2018-2023: Trends, Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing, Regional Study and Industry Growth

Market Scenario:

Building Information Modelling or BIM is a process which is used for planning, designing, construction, operation and maintenance of physical infrastructure. In other words BIM is a software which offers several features to their end users such as individuals, businesses and government agencies for physical construction of any assets. In past few years, the adoption of BIM in the construction industry has risen tremendously.

Growing construction industry and high demand for physical infrastructure such as building, roads, dams and other needs to be planned accordingly considering all the future aspects, and vital feature offering by BIM allows the organizations to create a virtual model before making any investment.

Factors such as growing economy, technological advancement, growing 3D technology are some of the major factors which is driving the market of BIM whereas the cost associated with training and software are some of the major restraints of the market.

The Global Building Information Modelling Market is expected to grow at USD 11 billion by 2022 from USD 4 billion in the 2016 with compound annual growth rate of 16%.

Major Key Players

• Autodesk (U.S.)

• AVEVA (U.K.)

• Bentley Systems, Incorporated (U.S.)

• GRAITEC (France)

• Intergraph Corporation (U.S.)

• Data Design System (Norway)

• IES Ltd. (U.K.)

• 4M Building Solutions (U.S.)

• Nemetschek Group (Germany)

• Trimble Inc., (U.S.)

Segments:

The Building Information Modelling market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Product – Software, BIM Training Service and BIM Project Management among others.

By End User – Government, Architects, Engineers among others.

By Industry – Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Entertainment, Sports, Education among others.

Study Objectives of Building Information Modelling Market.

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Building Information Modelling markets Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Building Information Modelling markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product, end-users, industry and sub-segments

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Building Information Modelling.

Intended Audience

• Software developers

• Government Agencies

• Architects

• Constructing Service providers

• Construction Companies

• Research Institutes & Universities

Regional Analysis:

Europe is dominating the market of building information modelling market since last couple of years. Growing countries and high government interest of in construction industry of European countries is one of the major factor in the wide adoption of BIM in the construction industry. North America stands as second biggest market in terms of revenue generation. A study shows that the adoption rate of BIM in North American countries has increased from 15% to more than 60% in last 10 years.

High disposable income is leading to heavy demand for commercial and residential construction which is expected to drive the market of BIM in North America over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific stands as third biggest market. Countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are showing steady growth in the construction industry. Also, this region accounts for more than of 35% of global population which is expected to generate huge demand for residential infrastructure over the period of time leading to increase in the market of BIM.

