Opportunities for the global automotive semiconductor market to reach $67.5 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive semiconductor market looks promising with opportunities for passenger cars, commercial, and electric vehicles. The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $67.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems.

In this market, various semiconductor components, such as microcontrollers, integrated circuits, sensors, and discrete power, are used in the automotive electronics industry. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that integrated circuits is expected to remain the largest component type due to rapid vehicle electrification, increasing demand for electronics, and growth in vehicle production. The automotive sensor segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growth in advanced driver assistance system.

Powertrain, safety, driver information systems, body electronics chassis, and networking/communication are the major applications for automotive semiconductors. Lucintel forecasts that the powertrain and safety application will show above average growth during the forecast period due to the stringent government regulations for reduced vehicle emissions, and increased passenger safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high vehicle production and increasing awareness for passenger safety.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors, and development of smaller single–chips for radar sensors. NXP semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, ST Microelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, On Semiconductor, Micron Technology, TOSHIBA, and Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions are the major semiconductor manufacturers in the global automotive semiconductor market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive semiconductor market by component type, vehicle type, application, engine type and by region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive semiconductor market by component type, vehicle type, application type, engine type and region, as follows:

By Component Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023):

• Microcontrollers

• Integrated Circuits

• Sensors

• Discrete Power

• Others

By Vehicle Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023):

• Small Cars

• Compact Cars

• Mid-Size Cars

• Large Cars

• SUVs & Crossovers

• MPVs

• Pickups

• HCVs

• Electric Vehicles

• Others

By Application ($ Million from 2012 to 2023):

• Powertrain

• Safety

• Driver Information Systems

• Body Electronics

• Chassis

• Networking/Communication

By Engine Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023):

• ICE Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

By Region ($ million from 2012 to 2023):

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Russia

o France

o Germany

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

This 253-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or email us at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Mass Transportation, Transportation Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1 What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive semiconductor market by component type (microcontrollers, integrated circuits, sensors, discrete power, and others), vehicle type (small cars, compact cars, mid-Size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs, pickups, HCVs, electric vehicles, and others), application type (Powertrain, safety, driver information systems, body electronics chassis, and networking/communication), engine type (ICE vehicles and electric vehicles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?