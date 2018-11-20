New Process for Low-focus Ratio Blast Furnace Ironmaking in Seamless Pipe Plant

The seamless steel pipe plant blast furnace mainly uses coke and artificial iron ore as the main raw materials, and smelts molten iron through physical chemical processes such as fuel combustion, gasification, heat transfer, reduction, melting and separation. It is a very efficient reactor. The production technology and equipment of modern large-scale blast furnaces have been continuously improved. By adopting means of fine materials, oxygen-enriched blasting, and pulverized coal injection, the blast furnace has achieved high-yield, low-consumption and high-quality ironmaking production indicators. However, the high efficiency and large size of the blast furnace impose stricter requirements on the quality of ore and coke (especially the strength of coke), and the coke ratio of most blast furnaces in the world is still higher than 400kg/tHM.

In order to solve the above problems, a lot of researches on new ironmaking processes have been carried out in the world, and some progress has been made. In terms of smelting reduction technology, the COREX process has been industrialized. This process not only greatly reduces the amount of coke used, but also has a competitive advantage in terms of resources and environmental protection. Another smelting reduction process, HISMELT, has also reached the pilot scale, and other smelting reduction processes are under development. In terms of direct reduction, the gas-based shaft furnace method (Midrex, HYL) has an absolute advantage, but they all need to use reformed natural gas as the reducing gas, so they can only be developed in natural gas-rich and cheap areas. At present, the world’s dominant coal-based direct reduction method is the rotary hearth method and the rotary kiln method. Its main advantage is that it can directly use coal as a fuel and a reducing agent. The disadvantages are high unit investment, low productivity, high production cost, and therefore development. Slowly, the annual output of coal-based direct reduced iron in the world is only 3 million tons, while the annual output of direct reduced iron is about 60 million tons.

Judging from the current status and technical development of ironmaking raw material resources in seamless pipe mills, although non-blast furnace ironmaking technology is in full swing, blast furnace ironmaking technology has good economic indicators, simple process, large production volume, and labor productivity. High and low energy consumption, in the foreseeable future, the blast furnace with coke as the main fuel is still the main process of iron making. Further improving the production efficiency of blast furnace and saving coke and clean production are still the main directions of our efforts.

Ironmaking technology relies on metallurgical coke

Metallurgical coke must be used in the traditional blast furnace ironmaking process. As the blast furnace is enlarged, the quality of coke is put forward. Although the development of smelting reduction technology is aimed at non-coking ironmaking, the only industrialized COREX smelting reduction ironmaking process has not completely shaken off the use of metallurgical coke, and its coke dependence has increased with the increase of production capacity. .

In order to strengthen the smelting strength of the blast furnace and increase the production of molten iron, the large blast furnace usually adopts the means of fine material, high air temperature and oxygen-enriched injection, and cooperates with the upper adjustment of the fabric as the core and the lower adjustment of the blast blowing. To make the blast furnace achieve the effect of antegrade, high-yield, high-efficiency and high-quality, thus reducing the cost of molten iron. In terms of the current operating conditions of the blast furnace, the oxygen enrichment must be closely matched with the effect of coal injection to increase the efficiency of the blast furnace production.

The seamless tube plant blast furnace rich oxygen blasting, correspondingly reduce the air volume, so that the N2 concentration in the blast is reduced, so that the required air volume of the unit carbon before the tuyere is reduced, thereby reducing the amount of gas in the belly, and on the other hand, increasing the theoretical combustion temperature, At the same time, it also reduces the resistance of the gas to the charge, which is beneficial to the blast furnace and improve the smelting strength. In a certain oxygen-rich range, with the increase of oxygen enrichment rate, the theoretical combustion temperature increases, so that the heat is concentrated in the lower part of the blast furnace, which accelerates the melting rate of the charge. When the gas volume is reduced, the requirements for rapid melting on the indirect reduction of iron ore are not met. At the time, the direct reduction in the hearth will be increased, thereby increasing the coke ratio, which is undesirable for blast furnace ironmaking. Therefore, there is a certain limit to the oxygen enrichment of the blast furnace. At present, the oxygen-rich rate of the blast furnace which is superior in operation is only 6% to 8%.

In the blast furnace oxygen-enriched blasting, the concentration of CO and H2 in the hearth gas is increased, which is conducive to the development of indirect reduction. At the same time, the heat in the lower part of the blast furnace must match the indirect reduction degree of iron ore, not only to ensure There are enough indirect reduction zones and there must be enough temperature. Oxygen-enriched injection is one of the advanced technologies pursued by the current ironmaking production. The development of large-scale blast furnaces is not only stricter on the quality of raw materials and coke, but also the blast furnace coal injection rate is strictly restricted. Most blast furnaces have a coal injection rate of less than 40%.

The use of metallization charge in blast furnaces is also an important measure to reduce the coke ratio. Practice has shown that for every 10% increase in the metallization rate of the charge (in the range of 0-50%), the productivity increases under different conditions by 4% to 7%, and the coke ratio is reduced by 5% to 7%. It is also because of the above reasons that the rotary hearth furnaces currently being planned for the treatment of iron-containing dust in iron and steel enterprises in China are used as raw materials for blast furnace ironmaking. However, due to the limitation of the production technology of metallized furnace materials, the measures for large-scale use of metallized furnace materials in blast furnaces have not been widely applied.

Therefore, under the conditions of the original blast furnace ironmaking raw material of the seamless pipe plant, the high-temperature and oxygen-enriched injection and other intensified smelting methods are adopted, and the large blast furnace can reduce the coke ratio to about 300kg/tHM, and further reduce the coke ratio, and still exist. Many difficulties that are difficult to overcome.

Low-focus ratio blast furnace ironmaking new process plan

Practice has proved that under the conditions of blast furnace smelting in seamless pipe plant, there is a certain limit to the use of oxygen-enriched injection, and the traditional blast furnace can not use all-oxygen smelting. Although the COREX process uses all-oxygen smelting, its productivity is not high. The fundamental reason is that although the oxygen smelting rate is very fast, it is limited by the reduction rate of the upper shaft iron ore. For a certain capacity of the COREX smelting reduction process, the lower part is required. The operation of the melter gasifier must match the reduction status of the upper shaft iron ore to achieve a better comprehensive technical and economic indicators. Therefore, combined with the advantages of modern ironmaking technology, the author proposed a new process for low-focus ratio blast furnace ironmaking.

It is generally believed that the basic principle of the COREX process is the same as that of the traditional ironmaking blast furnace, except that the blast furnace is divided into upper and lower parts from the soft-melt zone, the upper part is the reduction shaft furnace, and the lower part is the melt gasification furnace, and the sponge iron is passed between the two. The discharge pipe is connected to the gas pipe. This innovation in the COREX process allows it to directly use lump ore and non-coking coal for ironmaking, but is not superior to conventional blast furnaces in terms of energy utilization and productivity.

Combining the advantages of traditional blast furnace ironmaking and the current practice of COREX process, we propose a new ironmaking process, combining the upper and lower parts of the COREX furnace, eliminating the intermediate discharge cloth device and the vault, which is equivalent to the COREX process. The shaft furnace directly sits on the melter-gasifier, and its internal and external shape is similar to the traditional iron-making blast furnace, that is, pure oxygen is blown at the blast furnace tuyere, but high-temperature gas of 800-900 °C is injected into the upper part of the soft-melt zone to enhance indirect reduction. In this way, the smelting efficiency of the lower part of the blast furnace is improved, and the indirect reduction of the upper iron ore is not dependent on the gas generated in the lower part, so that the indirect reduction degree of the upper charge can satisfy the lower rapid smelting by adjusting the amount of gas injected and the temperature of the gas. need. This innovative process combines the advantages of traditional blast furnaces, while the full oxygen smelting of the COREX process is a huge technological advancement of traditional blast furnace ironmaking processes.

The process can utilize the coke oven gas inside the seamless pipe factory, or use the dry coal powder gasification technology for the blast furnace iron making, and change the fuel structure of the blast furnace iron making process accordingly, which is a high-efficiency and environmentally-friendly new ironmaking technology. The high-temperature gas produced by the powder coal gasification furnace is mixed with the purified cold gas outputted from the blast furnace to make the gas temperature reach 800-900 ° C. After the hot cyclone is removed, the high-temperature gas is taken from the upper part of the blast furnace shaft. Spray into the blast furnace. The metallization rate when the charge reaches the soft melt zone reaches 80%-90%, which is higher than that of the ordinary blast furnace, which can greatly reduce the burden of coal char gasification and direct reduction in the lower part of the blast furnace, which is an important condition for realizing the low coke ratio of the furnace. . In the case of using coke oven gas, the gas is heated to 750 ° C with the top gas of the purification furnace, and then partially burned with 10% oxygen to rapidly raise the temperature to 900 ° C, and then sprayed into the lower part of the blast furnace shaft.

In the process of syngas produced by spraying a dry coal powder pressurized gasification furnace, the coal powder gasification furnace uses pure oxygen as a gasifying agent, thoroughly mixes with the pulverized coal and performs combustion and gasification reaction, and the coal powder can adopt CO2 as the coal powder. The transport medium, because it is itself a gasifying agent, can further enhance the effective gas composition. N2 can also be used as the transport medium, and a small amount of N2 component will be added to the effective gas component.

Although some smelting reduction ironmaking processes have been industrialized, due to a series of advantages of blast furnace ironmaking technology, in the foreseeable future, blast furnaces with coke as the main fuel are still the main process of ironmaking, and further optimization of blast furnace ironmaking process is still It is the main direction of our efforts. Under the current conditions of blast furnace ironmaking raw materials, the use of high-temperature temperature and oxygen-enriched injection and other enhanced smelting methods have reduced the blast furnace ironmaking coke ratio to a lower level, and there are many difficulties in further reducing the coke ratio. However, the COREX smelting reduction process using all-oxygen ironmaking still requires some coke, and the requirements for iron ore raw materials and coal are still relatively strict, and the productivity and energy consumption are still to be further improved.