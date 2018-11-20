Indian Gourmet Popcorn Market Outlook 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Analysis And Forecast Report

The Indian gourmet popcorn market is witnessing an astonishing growth, as there has been a shift towards munching healthier snack. The concept of having healthy gourmet popcorn that is served fresh over the counter is gaining momentum among the popcorn consumers, thus driving the gourmet popcorn market to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the forecasted period of 2016-2022. Since this segment is niche and has low geographical penetration, there lies a great opportunity for industry participants to tap the fast growing market which would garner huge revenue.

In the latest research study, “Indian Gourmet Popcorn Market Outlook 2022”, RNCOS’ analysts have conducted a segmented research on the Indian gourmet popcorn industry, and have interpreted the key market trends & developments that clearly highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for industries to boost their growth. The Indian gourmet popcorn market is rapidly growing owing to factors like, companies expanding their geographical reach, experimenting with new flavours, partnering with multiplexes, among others.

In this report, the analysts have studied the gourmet popcorn market, so as to provide an insight on the current market scenario as well as forecasts of the aforementioned segments till 2022. Further, the analyst has also studied the current gourmet popcorn market on the segment basis (by flavours and by region). The flavour section covers the top flavours that are most liked by the popcorn lovers, whereas the region section covers the various cities in different regions where the demand for gourmet popcorn is emerging among consumers. The report also covers the major flavours that are dominant in each region.

Further, the report covers the price analysis of different packs sizes of gourmet popcorn, the roadblocks encountered by the industry, and the various government regulations that are driving the gourmet popcorn market.

Besides, the report covers the profiles of key players like 4700 BC Popcorn, The Crunch box, etc. along with their business overview, product portfolio, geographical reach and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of Indian Gourmet Popcorn industry. Overall, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.

