Global Mobile device management Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2022

Global Mobile device management Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2022. Mobile device management Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2022.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Overview

Mobile device management is a security software utilized by the IT departments of various organizations. This security management software helps to manage, monitor, and safeguard the smartphones, desktops, laptops and other electronic devices. The increasing productivity of both employees and enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the mobile device management market. Additionally, increasing ownership of tablets and smartphones along with tremendous product development in terms of features and new technology is driving the mobile device management market. The major growth driver of Mobile Device Management Market includes increasing usage of mobile devices in operation management of businesses, growing market of smartphones and tablets, growing demand for security in mobile device, and growing cloud-based solution market among others.

However, the budgetary constraints in deploying mobile device management solutions in small and medium-sized firms along with employees’ reluctance to use mobile device management solutions on their personal devices owing to privacy issues are some of the major factors restraining the adoption of mobile device management solutions in the market.

The solution market segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The adoption of new business applications and technologies & utilization of corporate-owned devices are expected drive the mobile device management solution market. Moreover, the growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) trend in organizations is also fueling the growth of the mobile device management market. According to a survey conducted in 2016 disclosed that 40% of the US employees use their smartphones, laptops, and desktops for enterprise-related work as a part of the BYOD trend which eventually has helped organizations in increasing their productivity and decreasing their infrastructure cost.

Key Players:

Nokia Corporation (Finland), Vodafone Group Plc. (UK), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Amtel Inc. (U.S.), Airwatch (U.S.), Soti Inc. (Germany), Citrix solutions (U.S.) and Mobile Iron (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Device Management Market.

Segmentation:

The mobile device management market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment, type and organization size. These segments are further sub-segmented into:

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others

By deployment, it is segmented into on cloud and on-premise

By type, it is segmented into service and solutions

By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

Industry News

February, 2018 – Sicap Schweiz, provider of telecommunication and Internet of Things to mobile network operators, have updated their existing device management solutions to support VoLTE feature. This update helps in providing VoLTE device compatibility for all the operating systems that are available in mobile and can detect all VoLTE handsets.

January, 2018 – Pradeo Security Systems, a cyber-security company that offers cyber security solutions, partnered with Samsung to offer security solutions known as Knox Security platform. The software provided by Pradeo helps Samsung users by watching the network and helps in stopping operation if an unusual behaviour is detected.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Regional Analysis

The global mobile device management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America dominates the global mobile device management in terms of market share and is expected to grow in the future. Owing to increased smart phone penetration, adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy are driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Adoption of cloud based solutions by enterprises, deployment of mobile workforce solutions, increasing penetration of smart phones are primarily driving the market.

