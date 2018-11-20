Direct Carrier Billing Market 2018- 2022 : Size, Industry Share, Forecast And Growth Analysis Report

Global direct carrier billing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.88% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Direct carrier billing (DCB) is an online payment method that allows users to charge the bill payments to their mobile phone account. This method is available for a feature phone and smartphone owners. It provides the best purchasing experience in online environments without depending on banking infrastructure.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of direct carrier billing market are growing populace for digital content, allows easy subscription to telecommunication networks, ease of buying digital goods, and high demand from consumers due to the availability of numerous digital formats. However, the presence of alternatives may restrain overall market growth in the in the years to come. Direct carrier billing market is segmented based on type, end-user, application, and region.

Lifestyle content, games, ePublishing, video content, music, and other types could be explored in direct carrier billing in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on end-users like online media, apps and games, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The apps and games sector may account for the substantial market share of direct carrier billing and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand and acceptance of apps and games across the globe. Physical goods purchases, ticketing, gambling, and other applications could be explored in direct carrier billing in the forecast period.

Direct carrier billing market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the substantial market share of direct carrier billing and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rising use of enhanced technology, the presence of key manufacturers in the region, and the growing number of populace using smartphones and tablets. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of direct carrier billing in this region.

The key players of direct carrier billing market are Impelus, Bango, Fortumo, Boku, and DIMOCO. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

