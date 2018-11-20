Cloud Gaming market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 20, 2018: This report focuses on the global Cloud Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

In 2017, the global Cloud Gaming market size was 45 million US$ and it is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

BlacknutSAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Market segment by Application, split into

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

