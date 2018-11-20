Amusement Parks Will Now Amuse Better With Virtual Reality

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plops land De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL RECREATION MARKET TO GROW TO $1 TRILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the recreation market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to high disposable income, presence of a large middle class population that seek recreation services and huge popularity of sporting events among the population in countries such as the USA and Canada.

Order the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreation-global-market-report-2018

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global recreation market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, to enhance visitor experience, amusement parks are transforming their attractions from passive amusements into participatory adventures. Motion tracking enables amusement parks to offer virtual reality experiences built for multiple people to experience simultaneously. A new experience was demonstrated with motion tracking and massive 4k resolution projections at Disneyland California.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=342&type=smp

The Walt Disney Company Limited was the largest competitor in the market, with revenues of $18.4 billion for the financial year 2017. Walt Disney Parks and Resort’s growth strategy aims to attract more visitors by launching new attractions and entertainment in its theme parks. The company is in the process of adding a Star Wars attraction at its parks in Orlando and Anaheim, California. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is also adding an Iron Man attraction and constructing a new hotel in its park in Hong Kong.

Recreation is a pastime, diversion, exercise or other resource for relaxation and enjoyment. Recreational activities are often done for enjoyment, amusement or pleasure. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of recreation market.

Recreation Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $8000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $12000 and $16000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company.

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company