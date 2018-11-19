Plunger Pumps Market Segmentation and Competitive Forecast Analysis to 2025

19th November 2018 – Global Plunger Pump Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Plunger pump comes across as a positive displacement pump. In a plunger pump, high-pressure seal is stationary and a smooth cylindrical plunger goes on to slide through the seal. A plunger pump is different from piston pumps and could be used at higher pressures. This type of pump is generally used to transfer industrial and municipal dirt.

The high-pressure plunger pump implements flow rates up to 209 m3/ h per pump and a maximum pressure of 3500 bar. Performance range for plunger pumps is 0.13 gpm to 240 gpm (0.49 to 908 lpm) and 100 psi to 10,000 psi (6.9 bars to 689 bars). In plunger pumps various component materials are available in nickel aluminum bronze, brass, 304 and 316 stainless steel, iron, nickel alloy and duplex stainless steel. These pump drives contain gas/diesel engine, electric motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic.

Plunger pumps, as the name suggests, use a plunger for moving media through a cylindrical chamber. They are also known as high pressure pumps or high viscocity pumps and well service pumps. They can deliver high pump pressures and are capable of handling both – solids and viscous containing media. They could use contracting and expanding cavities to move fluids. Plunger pumps have cavities that expand and contract in a reciprocating motion rather than a rotary motion. These pumps use a mechanism to create reciprocating motion along an axis, then build pressure in a cylindrical or working barrel to force gas or fluid via the pump. The pressure in the chamber does actuate the valves at both -the discharge and suction points.

Plunger pumps are used in applications ranging from 70 to 2070 bars. The volume of the fluid discharged equals plunger’s area. The capacity of the plunger pumps is calculated with the area of the plunger, the number of plungers, the speed of the drive and the displacement of the stroke. The power from the drive is commensurate to the pump’s capacity. Based on product, plunger pump market is classified as single plunger pump, axial type, horizontal plunger pump, direct axis swashplate, radial type, hydraulic, and so on.

Based on application, plunger pump market is classified as oil drilling, shipbuilding, load machine, and so on. Based on geography, plunger pumps market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the years to come. Key players operating in the plunger pumps market are Moog, Eaton, Gardner Denver, Atos, Grundfos, Parker, Flowserve, Prominent, Maruyama, Graco, Ingersoll Rand, Cat, Kawasaki, Toshiba Machine, Atlas Copco, Aovite, Jinhu Fuda, Hyetone, CNSP, Hengyuan hydraulic, Hilead Hydraulic, CNPC Equip, Shanggao, Shenzhen Dioxin and Tianjin Haisheng.

