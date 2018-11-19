Increased Implementation Of Automation Techniques To Control And Optimize Water Treatment Operations

Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. Water treatment plants are increasingly using automation techniques to control and optimize water treatment operations. These automated systems automate water treatment processes such as chemical feed in coagulation, flocculation and sludge dewatering, and also reduce energy usage.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE global water and sewage market TO GROW TO $3 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to presence of a large number of water filtration plants, irrigation canals, impounding reservoirs, pumping stations and sewage treatment facilities in the region.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, with growing pressures for cost-efficiency and meeting environmental standards, water treatment companies are using smart solutions for dosing and chemical management. These smart solutions and devices offer odour and corrosion control, fixation and pitch control.

SUEZ SA was the largest player in the market, with revenues of EUR 15.3 ($17 billion) in 2016. SUEZ’s business strategy aims at focusing on circular economy and digital technology by rapidly developing its recovery activities, such as raw material recovery, waste recovery and treated wastewater recovery. In addition, the company is also speeding up the deployment of in-house smart solutions to optimize business operations. These digital technologies currently account for 350 million Euro of its turnover.

Water and sewage market is segmented into water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities, steam and air-conditioning supply.

Water supply and irrigation systems includes establishments involved in operating water treatment plants and water supply systems. It includes water filtration plants, irrigation canals, impounding reservoirs, pumping stations, aqueducts and distribution mains.

Sewage treatment facilities comprises establishments primarily involved in operating sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities.

Steam and air-conditioning supply includes establishments involved in providing steam, heated air, or cooled air.

