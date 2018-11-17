SLR Lounge Launches the Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Orange County, CA – November 17, 2018 – SLR Lounge, headquartered in Tustin, Southern California, is founded by LIN AND JIRSA, a leading wedding photography studio mainly serving Los Angeles and Orange County. They’re best known for creatively shooting over 300 weddings each year with nearly 1,000 annual client commissions. SRL Lounge focuses on offering various educational opportunities available both for newbie and experienced photographers. Three years in the making, SLR Lounge is now launching their Complete Wedding Photography Training System, that combines in-depth training with real-world expertise based on a decade of experience and bundled into 8 all-inclusive workshops.

The Complete Wedding Photography Training System is a comprehensive A-Z training delivered in a format that allows photographers to achieve great professional results in just a few clicks. As SLR Lounge’s largest workshop bundle, this system walks users through all the essential lighting tips & tricks, gives you an ultimate gear guide for wedding photography, as well as helps them master the art of posing couples.

This package consists of 70+ hours of education, covering every key aspect, concept, and skill necessary for successful wedding photography. Offering awesome information and inspiration, the Complete Wedding Photography Training System also contains exercise files, quizzes, assignments, PDF guides, checklists, and much more. There are 8 full workshops included in this bundle:

• Wedding Workshop 1 | Planning and Communication

• Wedding Workshop 2 | Photographing the Groom

• Wedding Workshop 3 | Photographing the Bride

• Wedding Workshop 4 | Photographing the Couple

• Wedding Workshop 5 | Photographing the Ceremony

• Wedding Workshop 6 | Photographing the Details

• Wedding Workshop 7 | Photographing Group Portraits

• Wedding Workshop 8 | Photographing the Reception

• Bonus | Wedding Cultural Guides

Presenting remarkable photography inspiration, the Complete Wedding Photography Training System also lets aspiring and current photographers get behind-the-scenes on real weddings with real clients. This way, they can be better qualified to make their clients happy and attract new customers. More information can be found at: https://www.slrlounge.com/products/wedding-photography-tutorials/

Furthermore, SLR Lounge is preparing an upcoming series that will help photography business owners build a successful photography business. The intensive workshop will cover a plethora of topics like:

• Planning and strategy

• Market positioning

• Branding your business to attract your ideal client

• Product development and pricing

• Finance and accounting

• Setting up a portfolio

• Grassroots marketing

• Advanced marketing (SEO, content marketing, email, etc)

• Getting your first customer

• How to sell without selling

About SLR Lounge

Owned and managed by the photography award-winning LIN AND JIRSA, SLR Studio offers top-notch educational opportunities for all levels of photographers. The highly skilled and knowledgeable team relies on their time-tested wedding photography style that’s deeply rooted in fashion and fine-art photography. Moreover, the in-depth technical expertise and hands-on teaching approach ensure professional, emotional, romantic, and fun results.