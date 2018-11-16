Opportunities for the global wollastonite market to grow with a CAGR of 6% by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global wollastonite market looks promising with opportunities in the polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, and metallurgy markets. The global wollastonite market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing building and construction activities and growth in automotive production.

In this market, natural and synthetic wollastonites are used as fillers and performance additives in polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, and metallurgy applications. Lucintel forecasts that natural wollastonite will remain the largest product type due to the growth in polymer, ceramic, and paint and coating market. Synthetic wollastonite is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in ceramic industry.

Wollastonite usage in polymer compound applications is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for plastic in automotive interiors, exteriors, and under the hood applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in ceramic products, such as wall & floor tiles and sanitary wares in construction industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing consumption of ultrafine wollastonite and increasing application of synthetic wollastonite. Imerys (NYCO), Wolkem, Lishu Dadingshan Wollastonite, Hulan Wollastonite, Jilin Shanwei, R.T Vanderbilt Holding, and Nordkalk are among the major wollastonite suppliers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global wollastonite market by application, product type, aspect ratio, end use industry, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Wollastonite Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global wollastonite by application, product type, aspect ratio, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Polymer

• Ceramics

• Paints and Coatings

• Metallurgy

• Others

By Product Type [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Aspect Ratio [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• High Aspect Ratio

• Low Aspect Ratio

By End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Industrial

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

By Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Germany

– Spain

– Finland

• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

• The Rest of the World

– Turkey

– Brazil

This 205-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global wollastonite market by application (polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, metallurgy, and others), by product type (natural and synthetic), by aspect ratio (high and low aspect ratio), by end use industry (automotive, building & construction, industrial, electrical and electronics, and others)and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?