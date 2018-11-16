Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market Key Country Analysis and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s” Market. This comprehensive report provides a holistic approach to the market growth with a detailed and precise analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the “Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s” market worldwide along with the key trends and latest technologies, playing a prominent role in the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Industry growth over the forecast period.

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025.



Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market valued approximately USD 920 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.40% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prominence of wireless connectivity and the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend among the public.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Also, development policies and plans are talked about manufacturing procedures and cost structures. This report additionally states import/export, supply and utilization figures and cost, value, income and gross edge by region (United States, Europe, China and Japan, India, South East Asia), and different areas can be included.

To estimate the global market size for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s market and other related sub markets, combination of top-down and bottom approach was used. Key players as well their shares in the market were identified through secondary research and validated by conducting primaries interviews from industry experts, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors among others. The percentage shares and breakdown have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary research. The report also focuses on the consumption, production, sales price, and capacity analysis in different geographies.

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

The key manufacturers profiled in the study include:

Bluebox Avionics Ltd, Cornerstone On Demand Inc., Gogo.Inc, Inflight Dublin, Ltd, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc, SITA OnAir, Thales Group SA.., BAE SYSTEM PLC and so on.

Market Segment & Sub Segment can be divided into :

By Aircraft:

Narrow Body



§ Wide Body



§ Regional Jet



By Fitment:

§ Wide Body § Regional Jet By Fitment: Retro Fit



§ Line Fit

By Hardware:

Antennas



§ WAPs



§ Modems

By Technology:

ATG



§ Ku-Band



§ L-band



§ Ka-Band

By Regions:



§ North America



o U.S.



o Canada



§ Europe



o UK



o Germany



§ Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



§ Latin America



o Brazil



o Mexico

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, and market share and growth rate for each application.

