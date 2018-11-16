Global Internet of Vehicle Market – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2024, Share, Growth, Trends

IoV

The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is an integration of three networks: an inter-vehicle network, an intra-vehicle network, and vehicular mobile Internet. … As a consequence of this, the IoV will become an integral part of the largest Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure by its completion.

Scope of the Report:

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) helps a vehicle to connect to the nearby vehicle or other traffic infrastructure using a wireless network.

Through this technology the vehicles send floating data to the base area located at long distances.

It helps the user to locate the vehicle as well as the ones around. In addition to it, the vehicles detect the speed and distance of the nearby vehicle and manage self-speed accordingly.

The global Internet of Vehicle market is valued at 70 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 170 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Internet of Vehicle.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Internet of Vehicle market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Internet of Vehicle market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ford Motor

Texas Instruments

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

SAP

NXP semiconductors

Apple

Google

IBM

Cisco Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

NFC

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vehicle-To-Vehicle

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

Others

