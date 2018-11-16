14 November 2018

ASEAN engineers celebrate outstanding engineering achievements and commit action in various initiatives at CAFEO 36

Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad confers the IES Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award 2018 on Er. Chang Meng Teng

IES awards 10 engineers in Transportation with the Chartered Engineer certification

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) celebrated the outstanding achievements of engineers at its 52nd Annual Dinner jointly held with the closing banquet of the 36th Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO 36) at Resorts World Convention Centre.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State, Ministry of National Development & Ministry of Manpower graced the event as guest-of-honour attended by close to 1,700 conference delegates, IES members and industry guests.

The event was preceded by the signing of the Singapore Declaration by member organisations of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) to show commitment in promoting railway and transportation connectivity, urban sustainable solutions, the Vision Zero movement to realise injury-free workplaces, sharing of project knowledge, start-up incubator development and excellence in engineering education.

Inauguration of First Batch of Assessors in Transportation Engineering

At the dinner, in recognition of their professional competence, IES presented Chartered Engineer certification to 10 outstanding local transportation engineers who have made significant contributions in their practice. These Chartered Engineers will also form part of the Assessment Panel to certify more engineers in accordance with IES Competency Standard & Assessment Statement.

Launched in 2013, the Chartered Engineer (Singapore) Registration aims at raising the status and profile of the engineering profession. It recognises qualified engineers across all sectors, particularly in fields that do not require registration as Professional Engineers.

IES also hopes that its efforts in enhancing professional recognition of local engineers will contribute to AFEO’s goals of facilitating mobility engineers within ASEAN, to enable them to practice out of their home countries.

Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award 2018 Winner – Er. Chang Meng Teng

In recognition of his outstanding leadership and the profound impact of his contributions to the engineering industry and community, Er. Chang Meng Teng became the sixth winner of the IES Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award – the topmost honours accorded to engineers in Singapore.

An electrical engineer by training, Er. Chang devoted his career to Singapore’s infrastructural development across the public and private built environment sectors. Apart from playing key roles in the development and expansion of power distribution networks in Singapore when he was with the Public Utilities Board, Er Chang also spent 20 years as Managing Director of Squire Mech Pte Ltd, completing residential, commercial, institutional and industrial developments with engineering excellence.

Er. Chang directed many successful high-profile projects during his career including the intelligent Republic Plaza – a multiple award-winning project with an advanced communications network distribution facility and integrated building management systems.

“I am deeply honoured to be receiving the Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award. I would like to thank all my fellow Professional Engineers, clients and peers for their generous support throughout my career. The 21st century has brought many challenges to the world and our human race. I hope our younger generation of engineers will achieve new heights and carve out new possibilities and solutions for our future,” said Er. Chang.

“Er. Chang is an exemplary engineering leader who has made significant contributions to the built environment. IES hopes that his achievements will inspire our young engineers to deliver innovative solutions and contribute to the well-being of our economy as well as improving our quality of life,” said Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, IES President.

ASEAN Outstanding Engineering Achievement Awards and AFEO Honorary Awards

Other awards presented at the dinner are the ASEAN Outstanding Engineering Achievement Awards given to 18 projects and six individuals from Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand for making significant contributions to advancing engineering and improving quality of life amongst the ASEAN countries; and the AFEO Honorary Awards presented to 87 individuals for rendering exemplary services to the engineering profession.

On 13 November 2018, Prof Yeoh as AFEO Chairman also presented the AFEO Distinguished Honorary Patron 2018 honour to Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a separate ceremony.

IES-Yayasan MENDAKI Scholarships

Mr Muhammad Hudzaifah Bin Sulaiman from the National University of Singapore and Mr Mohamed Taufik Rahim from Temasek Polytechnic received the 2018 IES-Yayasan MENDAKI Scholarships for achieving excellent academic results. This annual award is given to tertiary Muslim students to encourage and support them in furthering their engineering studies or pursuing an engineering career.

Chinese Glossary

English Terms Chinese Terms

ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO)

亚细安工程师组织联合会

Conference of ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO)

亚细安工程师组织联合会会议

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

新加坡工程师学会

Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, President, IES President

杨联文博士, 新加坡工程师学会会长

Chartered Engineers

特许工程师

IES Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award

新加坡工程师学会 终身工程成就奖

Er. Chang Meng Teng

张明圣

About The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore was formally established on July 1966 as the national society of engineers in Singapore. IES is the premier engineering Institution in Singapore and is often called upon by the Government to provide feedback on professional engineering matters.

IES is well represented among the faculty members of the major engineering institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Through close collaboration with the local universities and polytechnics, IES organizes courses, seminars and talks for engineers and IES members to advance the continuous development of engineers.

The Institution maintains close links with professional organisations of engineers regionally and throughout the world. These include organisations in Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. The Institution also represents Singapore in the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) and the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) in promoting goodwill and fellowship among all engineers in the region and internationally.

Through its Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), IES obtained full signatory status in the Washington Accord (WA) in June 2006. The entry grants IES the authority to represent Singapore, the first country within the ASEAN region which has obtained full signatory status in the WA, to vet education systems under the WA mutual recognition framework.

