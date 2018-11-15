UAE Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Driven by Growth in Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Infrastructure development for Expo 2020 and Vision 2021 along with increasing use of PE Pipes in Various Industries: Ken Research

UAE is home to around 20 plastic pipes and fitting manufacturers among which Hepworth, Cosmoplast, Modern Plastics, National Plastics, Polyfab and Al Gawas are some of the big players.

UAE plastic pipe and fitting market is in its late growth stage. The market has witnessed growth at a positive CAGR from 2012 to 2017. The demand of uPVC pipes dominated the UAE market owing to the substitution of metallic and the galvanized iron pipes in the building industry. The second highest consumption was for PE pipes followed by CPVC and other pipes including ABS, PP and PVDF. The demand for PE pipes has significantly grown in the past few years owing to the demand from water supply, marine, sewage, agricultural and fire loops applications owing to their high strength and high chemical inertness. The highest demand for plastic pipes has originated from the water supply and sewage applications. The demand is primarily led by the rising construction of residential housing, commercial real estate and other infrastructural projects. In accordance with plans for Expo 2020 and Vision 2021, several residential and commercial real estate projects have been initiated which have further supported the growth in the plastic pipes industry.

Hepworth, Cosmoplast, Modern Plastics, National Plastics, and Polyfab are some of the leading players in organized sector of plastic pipe and fittings in UAE. These companies have a diverse product portfolio for a range of applications. The unorganized players manufacture only certain products and have a small distribution network. Owing to the demand from some end users, traders operating in the market also import plastic pipes of branded companies such as Wavin plastic pipes, George Fishers and others from European countries. The competition among players in the market is primarily based on competitive prices, wide product portfolio and quality of the pipes and fittings.

According to Ken Research report titled “UAE Plastic Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 – Driven by Resilient Growth in Water Supply and Sewage and Plumbing Contracts” growth in real estate and infrastructure sector coupled with growth in tourism and rising population and disposable income have been the major growth drivers in UAE plastic pipe and fitting market. On the other hand, rising prices of resins, low profit margins, weakening of private consumption due to prolonged slump in oil prices have been the major restraints in the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Value Chain UAE Plastic

Manufacturing Process Plastic Pipe UAE

Plastic Resin Market UAE

Shamoplast Revenue UAE

Export plastic Pipe UAE

Import Plastic Pipe UAE

Growth Drivers UAE Plastic Pipe Fitting

Issues and Challenges UAE Plastic Pipe Fitting

UAE Plastic Pipes Revenue Forecast

Organized Sector Pipe Manufacturer UAE

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

• uPVC

• PE

• CPVC

• Others (PPR, ABS, PVDF and others)

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Market

• Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

• Water Supply and Sewage

• Plumbing

• Chemical and Oil

• Irrigation

• Others (cable protection, healthcare and automotive and other industries)

• By Domestic Manufacturing and Imports

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

• Plastic Resins Manufacturers

• Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

• Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Major Companies Covered:

Hepworth, Cosmoplast, Modern Plastics, Polyfab, National Plastics, Al Gawas Plastic Industries LLC, Shamo Plast

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/uae-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/170499-97.html

