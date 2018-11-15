Sterilization Equipment Market 2023 Will Reach To 10.51 Billion.

“Meticulous Research” in its latest publication states that, “the global Sterilization Equipment Market is projected to reach $10,518.4 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.”

Sterilization Equipment Market By Product And Service [Equipment (Moist Heat, Dry Heat, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilant Cassettes), Services (E-Beam, EtO, Gamma)]– Global Forecast To 2023

Sterilization is one of the key processes in many of the industries, specifically in healthcare services. It is widely used in hospitals to prevent hospital acquired infections, and in pharmaceutical and biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, and food and beverages processing industry to maintain sterile processing environment within the facility, as per need. In industrial applications, sterilization hold importance as it helps manufacturers in ensuring GMP compliance.

This growth is primarily driven by the growing need to curb the incidence of HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) among healthcare facilities across the globe and thereby curtail the added burden of hospital readmissions. At the same time, increasing number of surgical procedures being performed across the globe, growing medical device and pharma manufacturing, and increasing use of sterilization technologies in the food and beverages industry is also expected to contribute to the growth of the sterilization technologies market.

Growing Adoption of E-beam Sterilization Fuels the Growth of the Sterilization Equipment Market. –

E-beam sterilization is one of the most recent radiation sterilization technologies in the global sterilization equipment market. It offers several benefits over conventional methods of sterilization in the form of ability to sterilize low-density medical devices packaged in boxes and shorter sterilization cycles. Its compatibility with heat sensitive materials that are used in majority of the advanced medical devices currently offered in the market is one of the major factors driving greater adoption of e-beam sterilization technologies among both in-house sterilization facilities of various end users and contract sterilization service providers.

Rapid Growth in Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies Supports the Sterilization Equipment Market Growth –

India and China are some of the largest exporters of pharmaceutical products to the global market. Considering the international requirements of manufacturing, the medical device and pharmaceutical device manufacturers in this region are increasingly adopting global sterilization practices. This has compelled manufacturers in the region to use advanced sterilization technologies, such as gamma sterilization, e-beam sterilization that are more effective than the conventional technologies such as steam sterilization.

Hospitals and Clinics Will Continue to Dominate the Sterilization Equipment Market by 2023 –

The need to prevent HAIs and improve quality of care provided at healthcare facilities is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the sterilization technologies market globally. As sterilization is most important defense against HAIs, it is an integral part of government initiatives to curb these additional costs. This in turn is contributing to the increasing demand for sterilization equipment and clinics among hospitals and clinics.

The key players analyzed in the sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc, Getinge AB, 3M Company, MMM Goup, Matachana Group, Belimed AG, Sotera Health, Cardinal Health, Advanced, Sterilization Products Services Inc., and Cantel Medical Corporation.

