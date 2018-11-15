Mobile CDN Market worth 13.40 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile CDN Market by Type (Video CDN and Non-Video CDN), by Solution (Network Acceleration, Traffic Management, Reporting, Analytics, and Monitoring, Transcoding and Digital Rights Management and Data Security) – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the mobile CDN market into various sub segments with an in-depth analysis and estimation of market size. It also identifies the drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, restraints, and challenges.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global mobile CDN market on the basis of type, solution and service, organization size, vertical, and region.

By Type:

This market has been segmented on the basis of type into video CDN and non-video CDN.

By Solution:

This market has been segmented on the basis of solution into network acceleration; traffic management; reporting, analytics, and monitoring; transcoding and digital rights management; and data security.

By Service:

This market has been segmented on the basis of service into professional service and support and maintenance service.

By Organization Size:

This market has been segmented on the basis of organization size into Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises.

By Vertical:

This market has been segmented on the basis of vertical into advertising, education, gaming, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail and wholesale, and others.

By Region:

This market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OMxO15

Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) helps to compress text and reduce excessive information while downloading videos on 3G or LTE network, further optimizing the mobile device’s performance. The solution providers’ focus is to remain close to the user’s location to improve the content and deliver fast service. Mobile CDN solutions and services help in achieving faster content delivery as well as reduction in mobile data traffic. The mobile CDN solutions and services help to understand the end users’ quality of experience, deliver high-definition video quality, identify and optimize encrypted content, and improve latency quality of service for latency-sensitive mobile content. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is set to experience tremendous growth in the coming years due to the increase in the number of smart devices and presence of few established players in countries such as China, India, and Australia. The number of population in this region is also influencing the growth of this region significantly and will continue its trend 5 years down the line.

MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the mobile CDN market by type into: video CDN and non-video CDN; by vertical into: media and entertainment, advertising, education, gaming, retail and wholesale, government, healthcare, and others; by solution into: network acceleration, traffic management, reporting, analytics, and monitoring, data security, and transcoding and digital rights management; by service into: professional service and support and maintenance; by organization size into: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises; and by region into: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

MarketsandMarkets believes that constant monetization of mobile sites and unreliable connectivity and latency issues are the major constraints in the mobile CDN market. These limitations carry a significant potential for hampering the adoption rate of mobile CDN in various SMBs across a wide range of industry verticals.

The mobile CDN market is estimated to grow from USD 2.11 Billion in 2015 to USD 13.40 Billion in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.7% from 2015 to 2020. In regional segmentation, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size while APAC, Latin America, and MEA are expected to emerge rapidly in this market at high CAGRs.

Browse 70 tables and 41 figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile CDN Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-cdn-market-115971046.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com