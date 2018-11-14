Temporal implants Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2026

Temporal Implants Market: Overview

Nowadays, people are opting for plastic surgery procedures to change their facial features and look more attractive. The temporal region, i.e. the side of the head comprising the temporal bone of the skull and the temporalis muscle, plays an important role in facial looks. Temporal implants are used during temporal reconstruction procedures or head augmentation and provide permanent augmentation to both upper and lower temporal regions.

Temporal defects are generally caused by injury, infection and genetic disorders. Temporal implants are used for facial correction to provide soft tissue volume (muscle volume) for the correction of temporal hollowing. Among all facial implants, temporal implant is the only method to augment muscle. Temporal implants are placed over the top of the temporalis muscle and the procedure is performed through a small incision in the temporal hair line. Temporal implants are available in various standard shapes, sizes and materials and the choice is made as per the patient’s natural anatomy.

Temporal Implants Market: Dynamics

The primary factor driving the growth of the global temporal implants market is the increasing number of surgeries, which can in turn be attributed to the rising incidences of accidents and facial injuries. The rising prevalence of congenital deficiencies involving the shape of the face is another factor surging the demand for temporal implants. Further, the increasing number of people opting for plastic surgery procedures is the major factor expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the temporal implants market.

The growing healthcare expenditure across all regions is driving the growth of the temporal implants market. The increasing number of surgeries for facial reconstruction among actors is also expected to fuel the growth of the temporal implants market. On the other hand, the high cost of the surgery along with the various surgical complications associated with implants such as the risk of infection, formation of blood clots and postoperative bleeding are expected to hamper the market growth of temporal implants over the forecast period.

Temporal Implants Market: Segmentation

The global temporal implants market can be segmented on basis of material type, product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by material type

Silicon

ePTFE

Segmentation by product type

Standard Temporal Implants

Extended Temporal Implants

Segmentation by end user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Plastic Surgery Centers

The high rate of injuries and accidents has been creating a need for temporal implants. The increasing customer inclination towards plastic surgery for facial reconstruction and the availability of artificial implants are the key trends identified in the temporal implants market. The plastic surgery centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the temporal implants market over the forecast period due to the increasing number plastic surgery centers globally. The hospital segment is expected to contribute highest market share and by material type, the silicon based implant segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the temporal implants market.

Temporal Implants Market: Regional Analysis

From a regional perspective, the global temporal implants market has been segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global temporal market owing to the increasing prevalence of artificial implantation procedures and rising per capita expenditure. Europe is pegged to be the second largest market in the global temporal implants market due to lifestyle changes and the increasing prevalence of plastic surgery for facial reconstruction. The temporal implants market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth rate in coming years due to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Temporal Implants Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global temporal implants market are Implatech Associates Inc., Stryker Corporation, OsteoMed, KLS Martin Group, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Matrix Surgical USA and others. Manufactures are focusing on add new facial implants in their portfolio as increasing demand of facial implants surgeries.