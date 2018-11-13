Prevent Postpartum Haemorrhage Using Tranexamic Acid

Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum haemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its cheap price and wide availability. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum haemorrhage. In April 2017, WOMAN (World Maternal Antifibrinolytic), an international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial including over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries, found that using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%, as compared to placebo.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL HEMATOLOGY DRUGS MARKET TO GROW TO $52 BIILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the haematology drugs market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to established healthcare market coupled with nationwide health insurance coverage in countries such as the USA and Canada.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the use of gene therapy to treat sickle-cell disease is gradually increasing due to its simplicity, as compared to procedures requiring outside donors. Sickle-cell disease is a type of gene disorder in which a genetic mutation causes hemoglobin in the red blood cells to distort the shape of the cell. This leads to aggregation or clogging of blood resulting in further acute and chronic complications. In gene therapy, a patient serves as his own donor which eliminates the risk of a mismatch.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the largest player in the hematology drugs market in 2017, with revenues of $3.4 billion in 2016. Novo’s growth strategy is to expand its hematology business by developing new drugs for treatment of hematologic disorders.

The hematology drugs market offers drugs, blood and blood products that are used for the treatment of diseases such as rare genetic disorders, anaemia, and conditions related to sickle cell disease and other related diseases.

