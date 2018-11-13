Nitrous Oxide Industry Regional Estimates, Competitive Environment, Demand Till 2025

13 Nov 2018: The global Nitrous Oxide Market witnessed market value of USD 805.1 million in 2016 owing to rise in demand from several industries such as electronics, automotive, food & beverages and medical. Nitrous oxide is used as an efficiency enhancer and further injected to boost gas engines. In addition, nitrous oxide is also used in dental treatments for analgesic purpose. However, stringent government regulations coupled with strict norms by food & drug administration arelikely to restrict the market growth in the near future. Overall, the nitrous oxide market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% in the near future.

Nitrous oxide is produced commercially by heating ammonium nitrate to a higher temperature. A channel with washers and scrubbers subsequently eliminate water vapor with high oxides of ammonia, nitrogen and nitric acid, and the other impurities. Nitrous oxide is normally stored below its acute temperature and exists in liquid and vapor phases. Unlike cylinders comprising pressurized gas, the cylinder pressure remains constant until all the liquid nitrous oxide vaporizes.

A minor change in pressure might occur during the emission of nitrous oxide and ice may form on the exterior of cylinders due to constant cooling upon nitrous oxide’s latent heat vaporization. A pipeline is enabled for supply of nitrous oxide and achieved via a large central repository of cylinders comprising reserve storage. In clinical application, nitrous oxide is used as general anesthesia, for obstetrics, and pain management. Therefore, on a commercial scale nitrous oxide has played a pivotal role in anesthesia.

At present, no alternative exists for using nitrous oxide for clinical and medical applications. Geographical segmentation for nitrous oxide industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MiddleEast & Africa. Furthermore, rise in demand from Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to boost the global market scenario. Asia-Pacific’s market witnesses rise in geriatric population, due to existence of prolonged chronic disease in emerging economies such as India and China. North American market is expected to lead the market share in the forecast period since it offers multiple growth opportunities and untapped potential in the global market.

Middle Eastern and African market is likely to enjoy lucrative share in growth owing to presence of oil and manufacturing companies. The key players in the nitrous oxide market include Praxair Technology, Inc.; Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd.; The Linde Group; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.; SOL Spa; Merck KGaA; Air Liquide; Airgas, Inc.; and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. are some of the key players engaged in extensive R&D and production of nitrous oxide. Moreover, Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd., SS Gas Lab Asia, KVK Corporation.

