Gypsum: A Revolution In The Interior Designing Industry

Gypsum has found its uses in the interior designing industry and is used to create designer ceilings. It weighs light and possesses low thermal conductivity and decreases the structural load of building. This also saves the energy cost. As compared to sand-cement plastering, gypsum plastering requires less curing time and does not involve crack formation. These features raise the demand for gypsum plaster in the construction industry and among consumers in urban areas across all regions, especially in Middle East & Africa.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE LIME AND GYPSUM PRODUCT MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $240 BIILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-third of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labor costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending. According to KPMG report, 42% executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

Carmeuse was the largest player in the lime and gypsum product manufacturing market, with revenues of $2 billion in 2016. Carmeuse’s strategy focusses on their ability to acquire and develop additional mineral resources.

Lime and gypsum product manufacturing includes establishments manufacturing lime from calcitic limestone or other calcareous materials, such as coral, chalk and shells and manufacturing gypsum products such as wallboard, plaster, plasterboard, molding, ornamental moldings, statuary, and architectural plaster work. Gypsum is used in production of plaster, plaster boards, gypsum fireboards and gypsum blocks. Small quantities of high-purity gypsum are also used in confectionary, food, brewing, sugar beet refining, and the pharmaceuticals industry.

