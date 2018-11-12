Vestibular Testing System Market participants are PetPace LLC, TekVet Technologies Co., Vital Herd, Inc. and Inovotec Animal Care.

The vestibular testing system is a sensory system that controls special orientation and coordination. Vestibular testing system consists of a number of tests. These tests helps in determining whether or not there is something wrong with the vestibular portion of the inner ear. Moreover, these tests can help in isolating dizziness symptoms which can later be treated. Vestibular testing systems are used to diagnose patients suffering from balance problems. However, many recent studies have analyzed that vestibular testing systems are more accurate than medical examination in identifying inner ear disorders. Tests for hearing evaluations are categorized into audiometric hearing evaluation, videonystagmography (VNG), vestibular evoked myogenic potential (VEMP), rotary chair and computerized dynamic posturography. The tests include hearing evaluations because the balance and hearing functions of the inner ear are closely related. The vestibular tests are suggested for those people who are mainly suffering from vertigo, balance disorders, disequilibrium, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) and concussion. The main objective of the vestibular testing system is to decrease the symptoms of vertigo & dizziness, improve gaze stability and decrease risk of falls.

According to the CDC, more than one third of adults of age 65 and older fall each year in the United States and about 20% to 30% of people who fall suffer moderate to severe injuries.

Vestibular Testing System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors responsible for the growth of global vestibular testing system are improving healthcare infrastructure and increased risk of clinically significant outcomes such as falls. In addition, rise in the prevalence of balance disorders is significantly expanding the scope of vestibular testing systems. However, high cost of tests and lack of skilled professionals in understanding test results are some of the factors which arerestraining the growth of global vestibular testing system market.

Vestibular Testing System Market: Segmentation

The global vestibular testing system market is classified on the basis of test type, end user, and geography.

Based on test type, the global vestibular testing system market is segmented into the following:

Videonystagmography (VNG)

Vestibular evoked myogenic potential (VEMP)

Rotary chair

Computerized dynamic posturography

Others

Based on end user, the global vestibular testing system market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Vestibular Testing System Market: Overview

Based on test type, the global vestibular testing system market is segmented into Videonystagmography (VNG), Vestibular evoked myogenic potential (VEMP), Rotary chair, Computerized dynamic posturography and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and clinics. Hospitals are preferred more due to the supervision of the physicians and availability of comparatively better skilled professionals.

Vestibular Testing System Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global vestibular testing system market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share due to new product innovations, lifestyle changes and early treatment adoption. Europe is the second leading market for vestibular testing system due to development activities and large research base. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to show a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Overall, the global vestibular testing system market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Vestibular Testing System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global vestibular testing system market are Balanceback, BeOn Solutions, DIFRA, BioMed Jena, Vesticon, Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Interacoustics, Homoth Medizinelektronik GmbH & Co., Ecleris S.R.L, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS srl, Micromedical Technologies, NAGASHIMA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS.CO.,LTD., Natus Medical Incorporated, Otometrics A/S and TECHNO CONCEPT.