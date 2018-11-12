Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Manufacturing Cost Structure, Price, Size, Sales To 2025

12 Nov 2018: Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is expected to rich USD 309.9 million by 2025 as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a colorless, inorganic, non-flammable, inorganic, particularly potent greenhouse gas, and an exceptional electrical insulator. Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) has an octahedral geometry, including six fluorine particles involved in a central sulfur atom. It is generally transported as a liquefied compressed gas. In the electrical industry, the huge demand for gas as a dielectric medium is anticipated to propel the development of market. The rising usage of the product in energy and power manufacturing for the industry of high voltage transformers, switchgears and circuit breakers, is anticipated to drive the demand in the forecast period.

The Sulfur Hexafluoride is mainly used in high-voltage circuit breakers, production of insulated glazing windows, casting of magnesium, and in non-invasive medical operations. However, the procurement price of raw resources used in the manufacture of SF6 such as bromine, fluorine, and cobalt (III) fluoride is very high owing to their volatile nature and compound industrial procedures. This factor, consequently, increases the manufacturing price of the end usage SF6.In the manufacturing of molten aluminum and molten magnesium, sulfur Hexafluoride is mainly used. The gas avoids quick burning and oxidation of the melted metals when they come in direct contact with air, which decreases the volume of molten metal leftover and helps metal manufacturers decrease the manufacturing price.

On the other hand, the factors that propel the growth of market include the high cost of raw material. Furthermore, sulfur Hexafluoride has adverse effect on the human body as well as on environment. Also, the strict regulations of government regarding the consumption of sulfur hexafluoride will restrain the market growth in the forecast period. Such strict rules are anticipated to pose challenges to the manufacturing companies.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market may be explored by product, applications, and geography. Sulfur Hexafluoride may be explored by product as Electronic Grade, UHP Grade, Standard Grade. UHP grade sulfur hexafluoride is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the upcoming period. The usage of UHP grade gas in ultrasound imaging helps spot blood vessels, thereby supporting the doctors to regulate the affected part under circumstances such as uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, and tumors. In 2016, the high-grade sulfur hexafluoride held the highest share in the Sulfur Hexafluoride.

Sulfur Hexafluoride may be explored by application as Medical, Power & Energy, Metal Manufacturing, Electronics, Others. The Sulfur Hexafluoride gas has extensively lesser electrical conductivity, therefore has huge demand in several high voltage power applications comprising electrical equipment and plants such as electron microscopes and linear accelerators.

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Sulfur Hexafluoride Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The South and Central America is anticipated to be the highest developing market for Sulfur Hexafluoride and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 % in the upcoming period. Owing to the infrastructural development and growing urbanization development in the section, which is producing the demand for electrical apparatus, and, propelling the demand for sulfur Hexafluoride.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Sulfur Hexafluoride Industry include Praxair, Honeywell, Matheson, Linde Group, Advanced Specialty Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Qinghai Xinhe, Showa Denko, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei, Huaneng Fluorin, Solvay, Yingde Gases, Airgas, Chengdu Kemeite, Fluoride Liming Research Institute, and Shandong Ruihua, are among others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

