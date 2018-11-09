Global Ocean Power Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: About Ocean Power
Ocean power or ocean energy involves the process of harnessing the movement of tides in the ocean to generate electricity. Special buoys, turbines, and other technologies are placed in the ocean to capture the power generated from the sea stream and tides that are connected to a generator. This generator converts the power of stream and tide into pollution-free, renewable electricity.
Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Ocean Power Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.49% during the period 2018-2022.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ocean-power-market-2018-2022/request-sample
Radiant Insights report, Global Ocean Power Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- ANDRITZ HYDRO Hammerfest
- Atlantis Resources
- Ocean Power Technologies
- OpenHydro
- Seabased
- Wello Oy
Market driver
- Growing need for reducing the dependency on fossil fuel
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- High project cost
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Increasing focus on clean energy development
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ocean-power-market-2018-2022
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com