Future Electronics and Cypress to Host Free Nebula IoT Workshop in Wisconsin

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 9, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Cypress, a leader in advanced embedded system solutions, will host a free Nebula IoT workshop on November 13, 2018 in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

This training workshop is designed to address the typical challenges in developing IoT products, including:

– Connectivity challenges (wireless protocols & standards)

– Security & privacy (authentication & encryption)

– Cloud storage, analysis, computing/actions

– Device management, field updates, system scalability

– Mobile platform integration (smartphones & tablets)

Workshop participants will get hands-on experience using Future Electronics’ Nebula reference design board, Cypress’ CYW4343W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Classic/BLE chipset radio, the WICED SDK, and Murata’s 1DX module.

By the end of this workshop, participants will be able to navigate the WICED development environment and will have learned some key technical skills for developing cloud-connected products.

The Nebula reference design board will be provided for use during the class, and the WICED software will be provided on USB drive. Participants should bring their own Windows-based laptop with at least two free USB ports.

Click here https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/get-wiced-smart-with-nebula/ to register for the Nebula IoT workshop. For more information about Cypress products, and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###