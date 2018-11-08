Clean floors at a press of a button

Canada – 6 of November 2018 – A clean house is forever in style. In pursuit of saving time and having a pristine floor, the bObSweep Company introduces their latest and greatest vacuum cleaner, the bObSweep Vacuum, which is your superhero when it comes to vacuuming. If you’re too tired or busy for cleaning, why wasting precious energy when you can enjoy your tea and have your house cleaned up by an automatic robotic vacuum.

A new product in the autonomous field of vacuum cleaners is the bObSweep Pethair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, which comes with a handful of cleaning features. Being offered in grey and blue colors, the bObSweep Pethair presents a luxurious and modern design that combines all the vacuum technology and having an illuminated touchscreen that allows the customer to easily select the vacuum’s abilities and functions. The 4x boosted TurboLift vacuum suctions hair and dust bunnies and the mini-mop shines floors and wipes paw prints. You can also use the integrated touchscreen to directly program a cleaning schedule, or change different operations. One of its key features is the 1-liter dustbin, which is the biggest in the entire industry, the second being the fact that it comes equipped with HEPA filtration which removes airborne allergens. The bOb comes standard with a remote that gives control over its movement from a distance. If you’re worried that you have different types of floor and it might be a problem for the cleaner, you can be sure that it’s not even a small concern as the bOb is able to clean any type of surface, including wood, tile and carpets. Coming equipped with 80 obstacle sensors, your bObSweep Pethair will never get stuck and will finish its job no matter what. You might think that having to always charge your vacuum cleaner might be a problem, but you’re mistaken, as this one from bObSweep plugs in by himself into his special charging station whenever running low on battery. With bObi PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner you can enjoy your meal and have your house made dust free as fast as possible. You can order it right now on www.bedbathandbeyond.com with a price of below 400$, which makes is a steal as you can easily find out by reading other people’s reviews directly on the product’s page.

About bObSweep Company:

bObSweep is a robotic company, based in Canada, which specializes exclusively in automatic vacuum cleaners, and delivers premium quality and support for a reasonable amount of money.

