Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning 2017 Cypress Distributor Award

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Fastest Growing Distribution Partner of 2017 from Cypress Semiconductor.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated everyone who contributed to Future’s excellent performance in 2017.

“Cypress is focused on going broad with our connect, compute and store solutions and continuing to expand our customer base,” said Kamal Haddad, Vice President of Distribution Sales at Cypress. “Future Electronics helped us move the needle significantly over the past year.”

Future achieved these outsized gains on behalf of Cypress through a strong program of demand creation.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and has always believed that his employees are the company’s greatest asset. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

