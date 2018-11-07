M Models and Talent Agency; a New Era

The Canadian based modeling agency that specializes in commercial printing, principal acting and highly professional models and talents has midwifed one too many great projects that catered for a high rising and popular clientele in the industry. M models have gained reputation as a reliable and respectable modeling and talent agencies. M models and Talents have broken the wall that hitherto existed between clients and their models while replacing it with a bridge thereby satisfying both parties.

Toronto, ON, Canada., November 07, 2018 — M model is most proud of their senior agent Sean for outstanding and groundbreaking achievements such as being the first agent in Canada to put a model name Tara Doyle on the cover of Time Magazine in 2013. He also spearheaded the management of talents and models as early as twelve years ago. M models fingers him as the reason for carving a niche for itself in the model and talent management industry.

Today, M Model speaks to models, performing artists and artists can anchor prominent appointments all through Canada. M Model and talent agency has engaged casting demands from casting directors and customers. The market position as the pioneer in the business enables the company to get business from casting directors, working for globally eminent brands and major companies. M Model and talent has become the main stop in Toronto for such casting directors hunting down the ideal fit for their print, TV, web advertisements. Models, on-screen characters, and additional items are urged to sign themselves up as members of M Model and Talent Agencies.

M models have apparently achieved so much and do not intend to stop achieving considering that the M models and talent mission statement to read thus; Our agency allows all models and talent, whether experienced or not, to flourish, allowing them to gain valuable experience in the industry while exposing them to opportunities such as television, commercial, advertisements, “real-people modeling” and fashion work. This valuable asset has allowed many of our models to extend their careers in the industry. We feel that it is an agency’s responsibility to invest in models and talents according to their potential. This has long been an integral element in our success in maintaining professional models and talents for our demanding clientele in this competitive industry.

M models and talents agency re-emphasizes the fact that M models and Talents do not charge their models and actors for registration fees, promotional fees and consultation fees unlike other agencies M models invests literally in a model or actor regardless of an amateur status or years of experience while they are represented from North America to the international market.

For more information, please visit: www.mmodels.ca and https://www.instagram.com/mmodelstalent/.

