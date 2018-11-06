Poly Propylene Glycol Market 2025 – Global Industry Analysis, Region, Size, Share and Revenue

6th November, 2018- Poly Propylene Glycol Market demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of its increasing usage in the production of polyester resins. Propylene glycol is an organic compound with a chemical formula C3H8O2. Propylene glycol is produced using propylene oxide. It is a colourless as well as an odourless liquid and is easily miscible in water, chloroform and acetone. It is mainly used in the production of polymers, however, there are some uses of propylene glycol in food processing.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polypropylene-glycol-ppg-market/request-sample

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Poly Propylene Glycol in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Poly Propylene Glycol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dow

BASF SE

Ineos

Clariant

Huntsman

Idemitsu Kosan

Ashland

Exxon Mobil

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Lubricants

Surface Active Agents

Pharmaceutcal

Personal Care

Other

Usage of propylene glycol as a chemical feedstock is a major application driving the overall demand. This organic compound is used in the manufacturing of polyester resins which in turn is used bulk moulding, sheet moulding and laser printer toners. Wall panels made from polyester resins are widely used in restaurants, restrooms, and kitchens which require low maintenance washable walls. Further, its application as a food preservative has been driving the market demand in recent years. They are used in liquid sweeteners, ice creams, and coffee based drinks. Propylene glycol is used as a solvent in oral and injectable pharmaceutical drugs. Their usage in the manufacturing of veterinary drugs is expected to propel the demand over the forecast period. Recent trends have shown that E-cigarettes contain a flavoured liquid which is a mixture of vegetable glycerine and propylene glycol.

Health safety related to this organic compound offers a major challenge for the overall industry growth. Some consumers may show allergic reaction which includes a headache, dry and skin. The U.S food and drug administration categorizes propylene glycol usage as safe when used in small quantities but offers risk when exposed to plasma concentration. Market segmentation is done on the basis of application which includes polyester resin, food additives, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Polyester resins account for maximum segment share owing to its high usage in manufacturing of other organic compounds. Segmentation demand is followed by food additives on account of its use to increase the texture and shelf life of packaged eateries. The pharmaceutical application is expected to provide great opportunities over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the poly propylene glycol market are DuPont, BASF, and Dow Chemicals. Other major players present in the market are LyondellBasell, SKC, Huntsman, SKC Co Ltd, Temix International and Global Biochem. Companies are focussing on research and development in order to find out new applications for propylene glycol. This is expected to diversify the application portfolio and therefore propelling the demand in near future.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polypropylene-glycol-ppg-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By Regulatory Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By Service Type Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By Equipment Type Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By Service Contract Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By Service Provider Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By End-User Poly Propylene Glycol Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Poly Propylene Glycol Companies Company Profiles Of The Poly Propylene Glycol Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com