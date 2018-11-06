Digital Evidence Management Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 6, 2018: Digital Evidence Management Solution enables law enforcement agencies to store, manage and analyze ever-increasing digital evidence collected from bodycam, dashcams, CCTV camera, phone call recordings while observing the chain of custody requirements.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the global digital evidence management market, owing to the early adoption of technologies and well-established economies in the region. The US is expected to hold the largest market share in North America. Major digital evidence management vendors and law enforcement agencies in the US are willing to use digital evidence management technologies for sharing, storing, and securing the evidence with private companies.

In 2017, the global Digital Evidence Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Evidence Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Evidence Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Panasonic

Motorola

Nice

Accessdata

Msab

Opentext

Digital Detective

Cellebrite

Paraben

Quetel

IBM

Oracle

Hitachi

Capita

Vidizmo

Coban

Reveal Media

Porter Lee

Soleratec

Veripic

Fileonq

Tracker Products

Intrensic

Foray

Watchguard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Enforcement Agencies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Evidence Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Evidence Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Law Enforcement Agencies

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Evidence Management Market Size

2.2 Digital Evidence Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Evidence Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Evidence Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

