STUDENTS FROM OVER 40 NATIONALITIES CELEBRATE THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS AT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Bangalore, November 05, 2018: Students from over 40 nationalities across the globe celebrated the festival of Diwali in all its traditional fervour with jubilation and enthusiasm at Canadian International School. The entire campus was decorated with lanterns, painted pots, diyas, and floral garlands. As part of the Diwali celebration, Canadian International School initiated a multi – faceted program in the school premises. The event had performances by teachers and students that included a skit, bollywood dance, traditional folk dances, songs, and a fashion walk. There were also stalls and game kiosks as part of the ‘Deepavali’ celebrations with the goal of raising funds to help the needy.

Diwali, “the Festival of Lights” is one of the most important and colourful festivals celebrated with much fanfare, traditional good will and rituals across the country. Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. As a truly international school, CIS celebrates a plethora of festivals to enhance the social and cultural development of the community in a multicultural environment.

“The ‘Deepavali’ celebrations were truly a community affair at CIS. It was great to see such an energetic and colourful cultural program with the enthusiastic participation of students, parents, and faculty members. As a culturally-rich mosaic, it was great to see our diverse community from over 40 different nationalities learn about Diwali and celebrate it with much grandeur. The festival of lights indeed does bring out the joy in everyone at CIS.” said Ms Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School.

“Being a new student in an international school that is home to a diverse culture of students , witnessing Diwali being celebrated by each and every member of the faculty and student is truly heart warming.” said Parinita Ravi IB 1 student, CIS

“It never ceases to amaze me how different cultures and traditions are brought together at CIS and we all come together to celebrate. It also gives every student an opportunity to portray their talent and have a fun filled day.” said Ram Vaibhav IB2 student, CIS.

Canadian International School is a culturally-rich mosaic serving each student by providing a world-class international education, nurturing potential, developing life-long skills, and preparing students for an ever-changing global community. As India’s 1st Apple Distinguished School, Canadian International School has continued to deliver a very high standard of education with an array of subject choices and activities tailored to students’ interests, aligned with a very high level of care in a warm, friendly and non-threatening environment. It follows internationally recognized curricula – IB (Grades 11 & 12), IGCSE (Grades 9 -10), Cambridge Secondary 1 (Grades 6 – 8) Cambridge Primary, and Montessori (Pre K to Grade 5), and employs a majority of foreign-trained, experienced teachers.

