Security Robots Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2027

Global Security Robots Market by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle), Application (Explosive Detection, Patrolling & Surveillance, Rescue Operations, Firefighting, Others) Component (Guidance, Navigation, and Control System, Propulsion System, Camera System, Frame, Other Payloads) and Region – Forecast to 2027

Security robots are machines capable of enforcing the security within complexes and compounds without the need for human supervision. It acquires and collects data via radars, infrared devices, and thermal sensors. The global security robots market is predicted to experience a 7.93% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2027), as per an in-depth report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Rise in geopolitical tensions can induce market demand over the forecast period.

The sharp rise of adoption rates of unmanned systems by military and defense forces is projected to fuel market growth in the foreseeable future. Emergence of hybrid unmanned systems is likely to open up prospects for the market. Furthermore, increase in defense budgets of developed nations can open up opportunities for the market.

Governments are awarding contracts to private players for upkeep and maintenance purposes. This is evident by with the deal signed between the U.K. Department of Defense and Thales Group to support its unmanned aircraft system unit, the Watchkeepers. Technological advances in sensors, miniaturization of components, and investments in surveillance robots can bolster market growth over the forecast period.

Report Overview

This report covers current events and trends in the market for security robots to provide the most accurate forecasts and predictions. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts are able to make highly accurate projections. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global security robots market segmented on the basis of type, application, component, and region with astute insights. The report has been prepared to assist industry players in making the right decisions which can culminate in fruitful returns. Users will also come across drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints which are likely to influence the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segment Overview

By type, the security robots market comprises unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), and unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The UAV segment is expected to acquire the largest market share by 2027. This can be attributed to its use in surveillance and reconnaissance missions and protect the borders of respective nations.

Security robots are utilized in applications such as patrolling & surveillance, rescue operations, firefighting, explosive detection, and others. The patrolling & surveillance segment is touted to generate significant market demand by 2027. UAVs are used in patrolling duties and assist in enforcing security in compounds, government complexes, and military bases. The segment can witness a surge in demand galvanized by the rise in terrorist activities.

Components of these robots such as frames, camera systems, guidance & navigation control system, propulsion systems, and other payloads are discussed in detail. Among these, the propulsions system segment will be the largest and the camera system segment can grow at a rapid pace till the end of the forecast period. Developments in technologies to harness solar energy to power these robots can propel the growth of both of these segments.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with respective country-level market sizing. The standard definition of “security robot” is included in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses and interprets the current trends and future opportunities of the market by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Players Covered

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), DJI (China), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), QinetiQ Group plc (U.K), Knightscope, Inc. (U.S.), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), ReconRobotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), are eminent names profiled in in the security robots market report.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the security robots market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are outlined in the report.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employ a selective body of methods which assist in a scientific and systematic approach to research of the given field of study. Primary methods such as interviews with decision makers of leading competitors in the market have been used along with secondary methods to provide a comprehensive view of the market scenario. Credible sources such as white papers, annual reports, and SEC filings have been used as a part of objective secondary research methods. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been applied to the field of study to provide accurate estimation and validation of the market. Inquisitive and proficient data analysts exhaust every line of research based on pertinent parameters to offer intelligent inputs and a dependable understanding of the market in its entirety.

