Digital Marketers India Announced Business Trip to New York

On this occasion, director of Digital Marketers India announced the trip to New York, USA. She will be in New York on 22nd November, 2018. The trip is focused to meet the existing customers of the company who are using expert digital marketing services. The director of the company will meet the customers to discuss about the services they use and their experience about the services. The discussions will also be extended to see possible business expansion and the affiliation of the company.

“We have a few customers in New York and I am going to visit them this month. The customers are using our different online advertising services such as, SEO services, social media marketing, paid advertising, content writing, graphics designing, etc. Also, there are a few customers in New York that use our complete digital marketing services. I’m going to meet all our customers in New York to receive their feedback on our various digital marketing services”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India.

She further added, “I am also willing to take our business to the next level so I will have discussions to offer other online marketing services to our customers as per their business and future roadmap. Also, there are some possible affiliation opportunities with the existing customers. Thus, I will be discussing the possible collaboration opportunities with our existing customers over there.”

As per the shared information, the company will join hands with their customers for business exchange so both companies can increase the clientele. Digital Marketers India offers white label digital marketing services. In this model, the team of digital marketing experts of Digital Marketers India work as the team of the customers’ company. This way the customers of this full service digital marketing agency can offer online marketing services to their customers. This is like having a remote team of digital marketing experts who get paid only when there is a project to work upon. The Digital Marketers India has been offering this white label online marketing services to its global customers. Ms. Ashvini Vyas, Director of the company is looking forward to propose this model to their customers in New York in the face to face meetings so they can discuss all points in one go and can come up with a mutual agreement.

This is a small business trip in which the director of this digital marketing agency will take care of lead nurturing. Moreover, she will try to explore possible business expansion and affiliation opportunities.

About Digital Marketers India

It is a full service digital marketing agency situated in India. The company offers omnichannel digital marketing services along with other required services to provide one stop marketing solution to its global customers. The company provides custom digital marketing services to assure that its customers can gain maximum returns. Also, the company offers various models and a free consultancy to its clients worldwide. To know more about the company, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/