Automated Windows Market 2018 Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Automated Windows Market are those specially designed windows that can open and close by achieving the activation using précised infrared sensors. A handle moving through the field triggers the activation making windows to shut. Same sensors monitor the area and the environment, before opening the window after the pattern is clear.

These power windows/ electric opener systems react by opening and closing when required, monitoring the outer environment. Thus, they can provide sustainable safety, security and comfort avoiding the damage.

Sensors are used for both, to automate and to safeguard automatic windows. When the window is in motion, sensors ensure the area is clear, protecting both the window and any object in its path. These windows are commonly installed at the drive-thru windows such as in a fast-food restaurant or pharmacy. These are activated via an infrared-based sensor that can detect the movement.

Over the last decade, budgets approved for the infrastructure development across the regions around the globe have increased significantly. In commercial applications, Automated Windows Market can be found at airports, hospitality, healthcare, and educational buildings, among others. The residential sector is too moving ahead vigorously, witnessing a huge uptake of automated windows. People are increasingly considering installing automated windows when building new, remodeling or sprucing up the old space, accentuating on the right window treatment. As a result of the same, the market for automated windows market is accruing pervasively.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the advantages the automated windows market can provide for instance; the higher energy saving and the low operational cost. The growing per capita income among the middle class is undoubtedly a key driving force increasing the market size, boosting the buying capability of consumers.

The prevalent trend observed by the MRFR experts is the exceeding uptake of automated products, such as blinds that go up and down with the touch of a button and roller shades in traditional, transitional and modern colors and patterns. Witnessing the substantial R&D investments, connectivity solutions are heading towards their way to the prominence, more so than in the volume segment.

On the hand, lack of awareness and requirement of compliance with several regulatory codes and standards is the key growth impeding factor affecting the market growth negatively. Nevertheless, rising demand for smart homes along with the growing demand for the industrial safety and security against smoke, fire, and heat is expected to augment the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Automated Door Systems (ADS) (UK), Aumüller Aumatic GmbH (Germany), Colt International Pty Limited (Australia), D+H Mechatronic AG (Germany), GEZE GmbH (Germany), EBSA (Australia), Kintrol (Australia), JLC Automation Services (UK), SE Controls (UK), and Pella Corporation (US).

Automated Windows Market – Segmentation:

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Products : Electric, Mechanical, and Hybrid.

By Components: Sensors & Detectors, Control Panels, Motors & Actuators, Switches and others.

By Applications: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

The residential segment, by applications backed by the rising consumer interest towards automated products for energy consumption savings, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Automated Windows Market – Geographical Analysis:

Europe region leads the global Automated Windows market and is expected to witness a fabulous market growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of automation and smart homes project are stimulating the market growth in the region. Also, the proliferation of smart and connected devices along with the penetration of Internet is substantiating the market growth.

In Europe, the product installation is extensive for carrying out efficient heating and cooling due to the extreme weather conditions. Simultaneously, the regulatory mandates introduced in the region coupled with the presence of large untapped consumer base are providing impetus to the market growth.

North America is another lucrative market for automated windows market with a substantial market share. Technological advancement and increased adoption of automation across the residential and industrial construction projects are some of the key driving forces for this market growth. The market is poised to witnessing a huge growth over the assessment period. The growth is predominantly driven by the augmented demand & availability of quality automated windows market in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific market for automated windows market is witnessing a rapid expansion stage due to the growing markets in India, China & Japan. The wide adoption of connected devices and the presence of sensors manufacturing companies are some of the driving forces behind the market growth in India and China, which is placing these countries at the leading positions in the region. The APAC market of Automated Windows Market has been valued considerably which is expected to grow further by the end of the forecasted period.

Automated Windows Market – Competitive Analysis:

Making more intelligent connected devices a reality requires a level of hardware and software technology innovation and adoption never seen before, and much of it has its roots in other industries.

Most of the players are seen adopting organic business strategies while tier I & II companies are accentuating on the inorganic business strategies to achieve their goals and to minimize the competition and expand their geographical footprint. Technological advancement has been acting as a wind tail boosting the industry that is heading to new opportunities and attracts new entrants or start-ups.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

July 12, 2018 – Katerra (US), a technology-driven offsite construction company announced its plans to expand its capacity to produce building components, into a new 577,000 sqft. the factory in Northern California, effective within the next 12 months.

The new integrated factory model can seamlessly connect the building design to the factory floor and job site. This next generation plant will be an advanced manufacturing facility with significantly more automation including fully automated floor lines, automated cabinet, and automated wood frame wall production lines, and automated roof truss lines, finish areas, a light gauge steel production line, and an automated window line.

