Fingerprint Sensors Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2025

Market Overview:

A fingerprint sensor captures extract biological features of the finger prints in the form of the live scan and compares it with existing biometric template stored in the database. Fingerprint sensors are used to provide authentication and authorization to the individual. Finger print sensors are most commonly used biometric authentication system for commercial securities. Fingerprints provide reliable, fast and easy access to personal contact details, payment information, mails, location data and other form of encrypted data to authenticated person. Fingerprint sensors are now increasingly used in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops and are expected to drive future market.Global fingerprint sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX million by 2025 and it was valued USD XX million in 2017.

Market Dynamics:

A major factor that drives the growth of optical sensors is significant increase in demand of optical sensors across wide range of applications. The factors that drive the global fingerprint sensor market are – need for easy, simplified and secure user access to data & services and increasing demand for biometric identification and authorization along different areas. The high market growth of consumer devices like smartphone, tablets etc. demand use of fingerprint sensors to maintain privacy and security of data and access. Internet based online and mobile commerce options has further enhanced the demand for fingerprint sensors globally.

On the other side, factors such as lack of awareness about security essentials & constraints and complexity of integration of smartphone like devices with fingerprint sensors can restrain the growth of fingerprint sensor market.

Kay Players:

The Fingerprint Sensors market has few global regional players. Some of the few players operating in the Fingerprint Sensors are3M Cogent Inc.,Cross Match Holdings, Inc., Goodix Ltd, IDEX ASA, Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, VKANSEE Technology, and Integrated Biometrics, Inc., Dermalog Identification Systems, NEC Corporation, Silead Inc., Suprema Inc. and other.

Market Segmentation:

Fingerprint Sensors market is segmented based on type, technology, component, application and region.

Further, by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific is expected to dominated the Fingerprint Sensors market due tothe rise of the mediocre income population in China and India and other major emerging markets in the region is aiding the consumer expenditure. Other factors such as the large population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing middle class in APAC region are some of the drivers for the growth of the market for fingerprint sensors in the consumer electronics application in APAC.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Consumer Electronics

– Travel & Immigration

– Government

– Military Defence and Aerospace

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Swipe

– Area & Touch

Market segmented on the basis of technology:

– Capacitive & RF Capacitive

– Thermal

– Optical

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of component:

– Sensors (optical sensors, capacitive sensors, ultrasound sensors, thermal sensors and solid-state sensors)

– Hardware

– Software

Market segmented based on region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

