About Aluminum Fence

Aluminum Fence

Aluminum fence is a maintenance free alternative to wrought iron, steel, wood, vinyl, and chain link fence. Aluminum fence panels are fabricated from many brands of fence manufacturers such as Jerith, Onguard, and Specrail. All fence sections come in pre-assembled pre-cut heights and widths. You can trim down panels to fit the length of a fence run. Manufacturers like Jerith and Specrail offer a screwless design to their fence sections, while Onguard and some other brands fence panels have screws on one side of the horizontal rails.

Powder Coated Fence Panels

Almost all fence panels are powder coated which will prevent peeling and cracking, and is a high quality alternative to standard paint. Powder coating will keep your fence looking great for many years unlike having to paint an iron or steel fence every so often. Aluminum fencing is manufactured to have the look of a wrought iron fence without the maintenance and painting requirements.

Black aluminum fence is the most popular general purpose fencing, and can be used for security, pet fences, pool fence, residential fencing, and commercial applications. Black aluminum fence is sold more than any other color available. Black fence looks great around any home or business and will last for years.

Fence Panel Racking

Racking means that a fence panel can adjust to the slope of land without having to be stair-stepped as with solid fence panels or steel and iron fence. Rackable aluminum fence panels are better than solid panels, because they allow for a secured fence run. This also provides a better looking smoother fence line going up the slopes or hills on your land. Racking an aluminum fence panel will keep the pickets pointing upward in a uniformed way when angling the horizontal rails. You can use standard fence posts with racking fence panels as the fence panel will slot into the pre-routed holes in the post. You can also use blank posts with angle brackets if you need the fence to angle even more. Some fence brands have universal angle brackets, while others have horizontal and vertical angle brackets.

Rackable fencing that can be mounted on an incline, decline, or on a hill, is available from all of our top national aluminum fence brands. All of our aluminum fence can rack to some degree, the amount of racking depends on the fence brand. If more racking is needed, certain fence manufacturers can double or triple punch the fence panels for added racking. The punched space around the vertical pickets on the horizontal rails is what determines how much a fence panel can rack. Double or triple punching means the space around the pickets is cut or punched out more to allow extra racking.

Aluminum Pool Fence

A swimming pool is a wonderful addition to your home. You want to ensure the safety of those you love by installing a pool fence around it. Most pool codes or boca codes require that a pool fence should be at least 48 inches tall, and have a bottom horizontal rail that is no more than three inches from the ground. Local pool codes require 45 inches between the two innermost rails so a child can’t pull themselves over. Picket spacing is 3 13/16 to make the less than 4 inch spacing required by pool code.

You will need to comply with your local building codes, BOCA codes, or your homeowner organization fence codes. Generally the higher the fence (54?, 57?,60?, or 72?), the more secure it is and should make local codes. All pool code gates need to have self-closing hinges with a magnetic closing latch, so the gate can not be easily left open. The handle to unlatch the gate needs to be at least 54 inches from the ground to prevent children from opening it.

Aluminum Pet Fence

Installing a pet fence is a great way to keep your pets safe in your yard and other animals out. Brands like Onguard and Specrail have the option of a puppy panel or pet picket welded onto the fence panel before powder coating. Pet panels are not removable as they are welded directly on the bottom of the fence panel. Puppy panel picket spacing is 1 5/8 which is half the amount of standard picket spacing. The brand Jerith has one pet fence style with a flat top and welded on puppy panel at the bottom. Jerith also manufactures wire fence that will work great as a pet fence. All fence brands have double picket styles that have closer picket spacing taking up all or most of the panel. Gates that match the fence sections also have the option to add the puppy panel to the bottom.

Aluminum Fence Panels

Every fence brand has common panel styles or designs. There are flat top and spear top fence panels that come in different heights. Each brand has a different decorative aspect of their fence from a smooth rail or a beveled rail. Some brands have no visible screws on the fence panel while others have screws showing on one side. The style you choose comes down to personal preference, or what purpose you are looking to achieve with your fence.

Spear Top Fence Panels

Fence panels with pressed spear tops provide security and the look of a wrought iron or steel fence. This fence style is great for a perimeter fence around a home or business. Spear top fence sections come in a three rail design, and a four rail design on 72 inch tall panels. 57 inches tall spear top panels are made to make most local pool codes. The bottom bar is dropped to provide 45 inches between rails that most pool codes require.

Fence brands Onguard and Specrail have an option for a puppy panel or pet panel at the bottom. There is also an option to install decorative finials instead of the pressed spear tops. Fence panels available from FenceTown, will rack at an angle to follow the slope or hill in your yard. The amount of racking depends on the fence brand.

Alternating Spear Top Fence Panels

This fence style has alternating pressed spear tops that provide security and are often installed around a home or small business. Alternating pressed spears offer a more decorative design compared to a straight picket top. This fence style is available in a three rail and four rail design depending on the panel height. Panels with alternating spear tops at 57 inches tall are made to make most local pool codes.

Onguard and Specrail have a puppy panel or pet panel that can be installed at bottom of the fence panel. There is also an option to install decorative finials instead of the pressed spear tops. These fence panels will rack at an angle to follow the slope or hill in your yard. Adding decorative finials instead of pressed spears will give this fence panel a more distinctive look.

Two Rail Fence Panels

Two rail fence panels come in 36 inches or 48 inches tall. This fence style in 48 inches tall is used as a general perimeter fence and pool fence. Two rail styles are used when you want minimal fencing to not obstruct a view, or to make the minimum for pool code. All fence styles come in a powder coated black, bronze, or white finish. Powder coating keeps your fence maintenance free and looking great for many years.

Fence brands Jerith and Specrail have a flat squared top rail, while Onguard fence has a beveled edge on their rails. The beveled edge offers decoration and the ability to shed water. Two rail panels are a great choice for going around a pool if you need to mount on top of cement. Two rail panels weigh less than other panels and are easier to mount on a hard surface. You can use stand alone base mounts, or stronger more sturdy welded base mounts.

Flat Top Three Rail Fence Panels

Three rail flat top fence is one of the most popular styles on FenceTown. Used as a general perimeter fence or to make local pool codes around your home or business. Without spear tops above the top rail, this fence style allows for a more comfortable look and feel. Three rail flat top fence at 54 inches or taller should make most pool codes.

At 54 inches tall, the bottom rail is dropped so no pickets extend past it. This allows for the fence panel to have 45 inches between the two innermost rails to make pool code. Panel heights of 36, 42,48, and 60 inches all have the vertical pickets extend past the bottom rail. This style in 72 inches tall has four horizontal rails to make the fence panel stronger. Panels are available in black, white, or bronze colors and are available at FenceTown

Flat Top Fence Panels with Pressed Spears

This three rail flat top fence has alternating pressed spear pickets between the top two rails. The pressed spears add a more decorative look than the standard three rail styles. On some brands you have the option of replacing the spear top pickets with decorative finials. This fence panel at 54 inches tall and higher will make most pool codes.

Most residential grade fence panels come in around 72 inch lengths. You can trim down fence sections to fit just about any fence run. The horizontal rails slot into pre-routed holes in the fence posts for a cleaner look. Onguard fence panels have visible screws on one side, where Jerith and Specrail use a screwless design. 54 inch fence styles can be mounted onto a hard surface by choosing the welded on base mount on fence posts. This fence style is powder coated which will keep it looking great for years.

Puppy Panel Fence

Pet fence with a puppy panel or pet panel is available from all FenceTown brands. A smaller fence section with double the amount of pickets is welded on the bottom of the fence before powder coating. Double pickets at the bottom of the fence will keep small pets safe in your yard and other animals out.

Since pet panels are welded on, they are not removable and are not sold separately. The brand Jerith offers a flat top three rail pet fence style in two heights with the pet panel at the bottom. Fence brands Specrail and Onguard have the option to have a pet panel installed on all of their fence styles except double picket fence. You can choose this option on a drop down menu on the fence panel product page. Residential grade pet fence can support 350 lbs of pressure on the top horizontal rail.

Concave and Convex Fence Panels

Concave and Convex fence panels are available from the fence manufacturer Onguard. These two styles offer a more decorative look than standard fence panels. Both fence styles have pressed spear pickets above the top horizontal rail. Decorative finials are an option instead of using the pressed spears and will enhance the look of the fence.

Concave and convex panels are commonly used on fence runs where trimming the fence panels is not necessary. Due to the arch and uneven height of the pickets, trimming down the fence panels to look uniform is slightly difficult. All Onguard residential fence panels come in six foot widths, therefore your fence run measurements should be divisible by 6. This will avoid having to trim down the panels because they will look uneven otherwise. Fence panels slot into pre-routed holes in the posts and almost touch in the middle. Contact us to help you plan your project.

Double Picket Fence Panels

Double picket fence panels offer security, privacy, and can be used as pet fence. Standard picket spacing on fence panels is 3 13/16 inches, while double picket panel spacing is 1 5/8 inches. This smaller spacing will keep your pets safe and other animals out of your yard. The spacing is small enough so a pet can’t stick their head between the pickets.

Double picket fence panels can rack about 1-2 inches per six foot panel. Racking will allow the fence panel to go up or down a hill or slope. The size of the space punched into the horizontal rails around the pickets determines how much a panel can rack. Double picket or puppy picket fence panels can rack about half the amount of standard fence panels due to the smaller picket spacing. These fence panels at 54 inches tall or higher should make most local pool codes. Some fence styles have a flat top rail, and others have spear top pickets above the top rail.

Grades of Fence

Residential Aluminum Fence

Residential fence is commonly used around a home or a light commercial property. This grade of fence can support 350 lbs of pressure on the top horizontal rail. These fence styles come in several heights and colors. Fence panels are generally 72 inches wide that can be trimmed down to fit any fence run. All fence styles on FenceTown are powder coated and can rack at an angle. Racking allows the fence to follow a slope or hill in your yard.

Mid Grade Fence

Mid grade fence is a little thicker and larger looking than residential grade. Delard Aero grade fence is considered mid grade and Estate Fence. Delgard fence panels have oval shaped pickets and posts with rounded edges for a clean smooth look. Aero grade fence can only ship to a business address with a loading dock at this time.

Commercial Grade Fence

Commercial grade fence is used when you would like a larger and stronger fence panel. These fence panels are commonly used for high traffic areas such as a community pool or around a business. Commercial fence is also used around a home for a larger, stronger looking appearance.

Industrial Grade

Industrial grade fence is commonly used for high traffic areas such as parking lots, hospitals, building security, and large businesses. This fence grade is the strongest type of aluminum fence and ships direct to your job site or business address. Specrail and Jerith manufacture industrial fence and accessories.

Fence Colors

Most fence brands powder coat their fence panels, gates, and posts. The finish is between shiny and matte which looks great around a home or pool. Powder coating keeps your fence rust proof and maintenance free. Brand warranties cover the fence from manufacturing defects, peeling, and cracking.

Black Fence

Black aluminum fence is our most popular selling color. All brands carry black powder coated fence that comes in many different heights. Black fence has shorter production times compared to other colors due to it’s popularity. Most fence manufacturers keep some fence styles in stock as a result will ship faster. Black fence looks great around any home or business. The powder coating will keep the fence looking great for years. Powder coated black fence cleans easily and can fit into any residential or commercial area. Some homeowner associations require fence to be made in black to match all other fences in a subdivision. The best selling styles in black on websites like FenceTown are two rail and three rail sections in 48 inch and 54 inch tall heights.

Bronze Fence

Bronze fence panels are the second most popular color ordered on FenceTown. The shade of bronze varies slightly by fence manufacturer. Bronze powder coating can range from a shade of brown to a darker brown. Jerith bronze fence has a slightly rougher finish that is not as smooth as the other fence brands. Jerith says is to help the bronze powder coating bond to the aluminum better. Bronze fence panels and gates take about three weeks in production and ship direct to your home or business. Most fence accessories come in bronze as well, except for magnetic gate latches.

White Fence

White fence panels are often used around swimming pools or to match lighter colored buildings. All brands on FenceTown carry white fence panels that come in 7 different heights. White fence is a great way to accent a swimming pool and the powder coating makes the fence maintenance free. Community pools often purchase white fence panels in commercial grade because they are heavy traffic areas. Welded base mounts are an option to secure fence posts to a hard surface if your fence height is less than 57 inches. It is always better to core drill into cement to install gate posts as to hold the weight of an aluminum gate.

Choosing an Aluminum Fence

Choosing an aluminum fence over other types is a good choice due to it’s maintenance free powder coating. When you hear the word “fence”, most people will quickly visualize wood, iron, and chain link. Wrought iron fence, which is probably manufactured locally due to its weight, and difficulty of installation, is a cost prohibitive alternative for many consumers. The main reasons for their popularity were price, and lack of consumer product options. Also the familiarity of fence companies to install wood and chain link quickly and at low labor costs became a factor.

Over the past several years, two modern styles of fence have quickly gained popularity in the consumer market. Aluminum fence, which is a maintenance free lightweight product, and Vinyl fence, often referred to as PVC (Polyvinyl chloride). The two main reasons for their popularity are their maintenance free aspects and the ease of installation. Chain link fence and wood fence are usually less expensive per lineal foot. When you factor in the cost of installation and the labor it takes to stain or paint a fence, it’s easy to see why consumers have been seeking a low cost alternative.

A Better Way to Shop for Fence

The primary reasons consumers purchase a fence are new home construction, replacing an existing fence, or recently installing a swimming pool. The traditional way to purchase fence is to open the phone book and call several local companies. They might be able to visit your home and provide a quote. A homeowner will then be able to choose the lowest bidder. After several hours of your time, you will probably receive a quote that doesn’t break down cost of product versus cost of labor. If you do receive a line item quote, it’s probable the fence company will mark up the material cost to or above 50% to cover their overhead. As a result the consumer will be paying a high price.

Aluminum fence has been gaining in popularity over the past 20 years, largely as a result in the increase of swimming pools installed by homeowners. Since most local communities require a fence around a swimming pool for safety reasons, pool fence appeals to many consumers. Because of it’s open picket style, maintenance free coating, and can eliminate installation costs. Here are some additional reasons this type of fence is the fastest growing option in the fence industry.

Advantages to Shopping with online stores like FenceTown

Shop when you want anytime day or night. There’s no reason to take off work or waste a Saturday waiting for someone to come to your home in order to receive a quote. Just make a basic line drawing, and the online store should be able to figure out everything you need.

View many styles, types, and brands of fence, not just the high priced, flimsy products that many fence companies offer.

Receive answers to your fence questions quickly with the method you choose to communicate by phone, e-mail, fax, etc.

Immediately determine the cost of the fence you’re interested in by adding products to a shopping cart or receiving a Free Quote from trained staff.

Aluminum Fence Benefits

Fence panels are powder coated or finished with a baked enamel coating. It will not warp or fall apart, as many wood and chain link fences do over time. Powder coating resists the weathering factors of extreme heat and cold and is virtually maintenance free.

Never rusts or rots.

A good fence manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty against cracking and peeling.

Is not treated with chemicals that could hurt the environment or cause health concerns.

Lightweight and easy to cut or miter. A hacksaw or miter saw can be used to make any installation adjustments.

Usually ships as an assembled panel.

All the homeowner is required to do is set the post and then insert the entire fence panel into the post.

What to Look For

When shopping for a fence on the internet, here are several things to look for to determine a reputable online retailer.

Selection: Does the website offer only one style or manufacturer? A good online retailer will have several vendors so they can offer the consumer the best fit for their specific application.

Price: Does the website immediately show the price of the product it advertises, or do they require you to give them information first? A reputable website will have prices listed and preferably without numerous confusing drop down menus.

Contact information: Can you see a phone number prominently displayed? A toll-free number on the website shows an online retailer takes customer service seriously and prefers to have contact with their customers, not just sell a product.

Response: Are your calls and e-mails answered within a reasonable amount of time, same day or next day? If you request a quote, do you receive a response within one business day or less?

Quote Assistance: Do they have an easy and quick way to receive a quote? The simplest and most accurate method is still an old-fashioned line drawing with the linear footage included for each fence run.

Fence experts can quickly put together an accurate list of materials and immediately visualize your project to eliminate errors. Online fence calculators are usually time consuming and frustrating for the consumer, and can only give you ballpark costs. Why not let the fence experts do the work for you?

Aluminum Fence Pricing

Aluminum fence pricing is a main factor in choosing the brand and style for your project. On websites like FenceTown, You can find the prices for all the fence panels, gates, posts, and accessories on the product pages. Fence products have options that can increase the price such as adding a puppy panel to the bottom of the fence, or adding an arch to a gate. Some brands require that an online store adheres to a minimum advertised price that all other fence companies must follow. Even though the prices are listed on each product page, discounts are available for orders over $1,000.

What Determines Prices

The cost or pricing depends on several factors such as:

Brand: Each fence brand has different prices. Fence made in the USA generally costs more than fence made overseas.

Style: There are standard fence styles and there are double picket fence styles. Double picket fence sections cost more due to having extra material like fence pickets.

Height: Most FenceTown brands have fence sections that come in 36, 48, 54, 60, and 72 inch heights. Prices increase the taller the fence section.

Grade: Because of using thicker aluminum, Commercial grade and Industrial Grade fence sections will cost more per fence style and height. Posts are generally going to have thicker walls, as a result the fence will be stronger.

Fence Runs: The number of fence panels and aluminum gates needed in your fence run will determine the final price for materials. The final price will increase the more area you need to cover.

Upgrades: Adding a puppy panel or pet panel increases the cost of fence sections. Upgrading to an arched gate, welded base mounts on posts, or using decorative finials to spear top fence panels likewise increase the price.

Shipping Costs: There is a cost involved with transporting your order to your home or business. Qualified orders can make free shipping minimums set forth by the fence manufacturers. All other orders will incur a shipping charge. Even with free shipping, trucking companies charge a fee for residential delivery.

Discounts

Online fence companies like FenceTown, will ship fence panels, posts, and gates, direct to your home or business.

Large online fence stores like FenceTown, passes on savings to their customers. This is due to the large volume of orders they send to their suppliers. Orders ship direct to your home or business between 1 to 3 weeks depending on the brand and size of order.