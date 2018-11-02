Performance Analytics Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2025

Performance analytics is used to generate standard, custom trend reports and KPI dashboards that typically can’t be created with the norm reports module. Performance analytics helps to gain more insight in their currents data and be able to act on it as well as influence the results. Performance analytics can easily replace and improve the existing process. Performance analytics helps in cost savings as well. Performance analytics are applied across various divisions like sales, finance, HR and operations as well.

Performance analytics helps to manage consistency in performance across all divisions of the organizations. Graphical analysis contributes to identify the gaps and potential problems. Performance analytics helps in streamline preparation for self-inspection or upcoming onsite inspection with an online review of past deficiencies and corrective action plans. Performance analytics contributes to bench mark the performance of the organization. Performance analytics also helps in workload planning.

Performance Analytics Market: Market Drivers and Restraints

Performance analytics market is driven by simplicity and integrated business applications. Unprecedented growth in metrics-driven business performance assessments also drives the performance analytics market. Performance management system has operational efficiency benefits, direct and indirect benefits. The highly competitive environment drives the need to promote and manage sales and marketing activities to build brand awareness and increase overall profitability.

Data privacy and security are one of the primary restraints for performance analytics market. Lack of skilled analytical workforce is another restraint for the Performance analytics. A major factor that is restraining the growth of the market is concerns about the positive ROI.

Performance Analytics market: Market Segmentation

By Component

• Services

• Software

o Managed services

o Professional services

 Support and maintenance

 Consulting services

By Application

• Sales and marketing performance analytics

• Financial performance analytics

• Supply chain performance analytics

• IT operations performance analytics

• Employee performance analytics

• Others(Engineering and R&D performance analytics)

By Analytics Type

• Predictive analytics

• Prescriptive analytics

• Descriptive analytics

By Deployment Model

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Size Business (SMBs)

• Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail and e-commerce

• Government and defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Energy and utilities

• Construction and engineering

• Others(Education, research, travel and hospitality, and outsourcing services)

