E-Sports Market Growth to be Fuelled Sales and Forecast by 2025

Market Overview:

E-sport is a type where sport enabled by electronic medium in which all the functions of the sport are performed through human-computer interface. E-Sports is allows users to practice different type of game aspects including ladder, tournament and league through single system.Global E-Sports market size in 2017 USD XX million and it is expected that it will grow in the forecasted period with growing CAGR of XX% and by 2025 the market size of E-Sports will be USD XX million.

Market Dynamics:

E-Sports are simplified electronic system that are streamed on diverse platforms including social media, where as traditional sports are played through mediums such as radio, print& TV. Ability to stream on non-traditional platforms, advancements in gaming technologies, increase in awareness about eSports due to attention given by worldwide publishers, investors & broadcasters and increase in number of eSports enthusiast are the major drivers responsible for growth of eSports market.

eSports are comprised of different communities and games. Performance of the eSport system depends on size, structure and idea behind the development of game. Operator do not have full control over the tournaments and leagues, as the goals of publisher differ from those of operator. Fraudulent betting is another challenge that can negatively affect the growth of eSports market.

Market Players:

Riot Games Inc., Hi Rez Stuidos, Activision Blizzard Inc., Wargaming Public Co Ltd, Electronic Arts, Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Kabam Inc., King Digital Entertainment PLC, Rovio Entertainment Ltd., Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc.and otherare some of the prominent players in the E-Sportsmarket.

Market Segmentation:

The E-Sportsmarket is classified on the basis of platform, revenuesource, game, productand regions. On the basis of mode of platformthe E-Sportsmarket can be segmented into console and PC. PC captured most of the market share in the category in 2017, as PC based games are bigger and more powerful and than console

Further, on the basis of revenue source the E-Sportsmarket is divided into eSports betting & fantasy site, ticket sale.ponsorship & advertising, amateur & micro tournament, prize pool and merchandising.

Moreover, on the basis of region the market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC and Middle East & Africa. North America is predictable to lead the E-Sportsmarket due to major players are from this region.Rising demand for E-Sportsin Europe is increasing and is expected to contribute to the market growth. A primary growth factor is the introduction of advanced E-Sportstools by the players operating in the market.

Market segmented on the basis ofmode of revenue source:

E-Sports betting & fantasy site

Ticket sale

Ponsorship & advertising

Amateur & micro tournament

Prize pool

Merchandising

Market segmented on the basis of platform:

PC

Console

Market segmented on the basis of game:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segmented on the basis of product:

Mice

Controller

Headset

Keyboard

Other

Market segmented on the basis of region:

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

