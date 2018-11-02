Cellular Health Screening Market: Adoption of Telomere Performance Programs to Drive the Growth

The report provides a comprehensive look at the global cellular health screening market for readers with the help of detailed historical information and solid, industry-standard analytical techniques. The global cellular health screening market has risen at a robust pace in recent years thanks to a growing focus on healthcare among the geriatric population and the steady development of the healthcare sector. The global cellular health screening market is likely to rise in developed regions at a robust pace in the coming years, with North America likely to dominate the global market in the coming years. The cellular health screening market has benefited from the growing focus on comprehensive and preventative healthcare across the world and is likely to exhibit steady growth at a strong 8% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global cellular health screening market is expected to rise to a valuation of US$2.1 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to more than US$3.1 bn by the end of 2022.

By test type, the global cellular health screening market is segmented into telomere tests, oxidative stress tests, inflammation tests, heavy metal tests, and multi-test panels. Of these, telomere tests are likely to remain the dominant test type in the global cellular health screening market in the coming years. Telomere tests are vital in understanding the effects of aging on an individual’s body, which is likely to drive their demand in the coming years at a robust rate. Telomere tests accounted for 35% of the global cellular health screening market in 2017 with a valuation of US$744.1 mn. Exhibiting a robust 8.4% CAGR, the telomere tests segment is expected to rise to a valuation of US$1,111.8 mn over the 2017-2022 forecast period. The share of the telomere tests segment is likely to rise from 35% to 35.6% over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

The report looks into the performance of the cellular health screening market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa in order to understand the regional dynamics of the global market. North America is likely to remain the leading contributor to the global cellular health screening market in the coming years due to the steady growth of the healthcare sector in the region. The North America cellular health screening market is likely to be valued at US$883.2 mn by the end of 2017 and further rise to a valuation of US$1,317 mn by the end of 2022 at an 8.3% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Europe is also likely to exhibit a strong 7.5% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to rise to a valuation of US$754.8 mn by 2022.The Asia Pacific except Japan market for cellular health screening is a promising regional segment for players looking to dominate the global cellular health screening market in the coming years. The APEJ cellular health screening market is likely to exhibit an 8.5% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to rise to a 2022 valuation of US$522 mn.

Leading players in the global cellular health screening market include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., Cell Science Systems Corporation, Cleveland HeartLab Inc., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Life Length S.L., and SpectraCell Laboratories Inc.

