Brazilian Glamour Boy Of Soccer Is Now Face Of Gaga Milano

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has an unerring instinct to score the most impossible of goals, penetrate the canniest of defences and a sense of style that is the envy of many of his peers. It is with that peerless taste for style and flair, that the quicksilver Paris Saint-Germain striker has joined hands with GaGà Milano as Ambassador of the Brand.

The tie-up between soccer’s glamour boy and the Italian fine watch and jewellery maker symbolizes a partnership that brings together an iconic sports superstar and an avant-garde watch and accessories brand, both of them renowned for setting new standards of glamorous style and technical perfection.

Neymar’s passion for GaGà Milano watches, began in 2016, when he walked into the GaGà Milano boutique in Tokyo and instantly fell in love with the brand’s outsize sense of style. This association, which was nurtured over the years has now blossomed into full-fledged cooperation across all aspects of branding and promotions.

GaGà Milano unveiled Neymar Jr. as the Brand Ambassador to the wider world with the launch of a capsule collection dedicated to him. Six models of exception, in strictly limited edition, sealed the deal with the brand, and carried the Brazilian soccer wizard’s signature on the case-back.

The first three models of the collection are made on the basis of the Manuale 48MM, emblematic watch of the brand and proposed in steel and Kevlar versions, black PVD with carbon and gold-plated steel bezel. All three models are embellished with diamonds set and have the NJR logo on the small seconds hand.

Three SLIM 46MM complete the capsule collection, proposed in rose gold or yellow gold versions all united by the NJR logo on the small seconds hand and the strap in Milanese mesh.