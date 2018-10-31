Total Stations Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights:

A total station is an optical instrument which is useful in measuring horizontal and vertical distances concerning the grid system. The device can perform slope staking, topographic surveys, construction project layouts, point projections, areas and many more. The major advantage of total systems is relatively quick in information collection, the capability of performing multiple surveys at one-point, digital design data from CAD programs which can be uploaded to data collector directly.

The applications of total stations cover wide areas like construction, transportation, oil & gas, mining, agriculture and others. In mining, total stations are used as a primary device for surveying in the mining industry. In this case, total stations are used to record the location of walls, floor, and ceiling. This data helps in comparing with the designed layout, and the recorded reading can be downloaded into CAD program. In construction, the total stations have become the major part of its precision and accurate measurements. Total stations help in from designing of construction to the deployment of the actual building. By providing the wall angles and linear distances, the values are encoded into CAD software, and the design layout can be verified.

A few salient features of total stations are dynamic angle recording, two-axis compensator which helps in determining axis tilt, online control by computer, keyboard control, digital panel and many more. Leica Geosystems, a global leader in providing surveying and geographical instruments, launched new scan station P50. The device can cover distances more than 1 km. The P50 is high in providing angular accuracy and capable of gathering one million points per second. The device can be deployed in various industry segments like construction, mining, and many more. The extended range of the device helps in capturing more of the city skyline in a small number of steps. The efficiency and accuracy of the total stations are the major factors that are responsible for deployment in many verticals.

Major Key Players:

The key players in the global total stations market are Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China), Suzhou FOIF Co. (China), Hexagon (Sweden), Survey Instruments Services (Singapore), Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. (China), Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China), Maple International Instrument (US), North Group (Spain), Trimble (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Kara Company (U.S.), Axis- GPS and Surveying Instruments (Israel), Kwipped (U.S.), Celtic Surveys (Ireland) and others.

Some of the key innovators are Ti Asahi Co. Ltd (Japan), Maple International Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Surveying Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. (India), GENEQ Inc.(Canada), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland) and others. Key players are continually innovating in the field of total stations to survive in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation:

The global total stations market is segmented into the offering, type, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the segment is further classified into hardware and services. The hardware comprises of various components like EDM (electronic distance measurement), electronic theodolite, microprocessor, storage units, display devices and others. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into the robotic total station and manual robotic station. The applications of total stations cover wide areas like construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Total Stations Market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds major market share for total stations globally. The presence of major companies increase in investments in construction and engineering sector in developing countries like India, China and Taiwan are supporting the market growth. The initiatives for developing smart cities are fuelling the market growth. North America Holds the significant market share and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The growth of transportation and construction sector in countries like U.S., Canada, and Mexico are supporting the market growth. The key players in the region are constantly innovating and investing in research and development activities in order to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

