Global Polyamide Market, By Type (Polyamide 6, PA 66 and Bio-Based & Specialty Polyamide), By Application (Engineering Plastics and Fibre), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Polyamide Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Polyamide Market in terms of revenue.

Global Polyamide Market is projected to reach USD 31.52 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of over 4% from 2018 to 2023 owing to the increasing consumption in consumer goods, growing automotive industry and increasing large-scale investments in automobile sector. Based on applications, the market has been categorised into engineering plastics & fibres. In 2017, the Engineering plastics segment is projected to account for the largest share of the polyamide market since these are mostly used in automotive sector and in engineering plastics, the automotive sector is the largest segment owing to growing automotive sectors followed by electricals & electronics end-use segment. APAC region dominated the market in 2017 owing to growing demand for luxury cars and growing consumption power in the emerging countries like China, India and Japan.

Some of the leading players in the Global Polyamide Market are Arkema SA H, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Invista S.A.R.L., Solvay SA, Toray, Quadrant AG, Ascend Performance Materials LLC etc.

